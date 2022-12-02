Read full article on original website
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been Stolen
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages Safe
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
whdh.com
Wrong-way crash in Duxbury kills one
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver hit another car head on in Duxbury Tuesday night, state police said. Just after 9 p.m., a wrong way driver hit another car on Route 3 near exit 20. Officials immediately reported serious injuries, and later updated that one person had died. At...
whdh.com
Pickup truck plunges off bridge into river in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck plunged off a bridge into the water in Plymouth Monday night. The incident took place on Route 3A at the Eel River. Crews had to flip the truck over before they could get it out of the water. The crash left a hold...
whdh.com
Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
Crews respond to rollover crash on I-195 in Swansea
One car was seen on its roof in the grass on the side of the highway around 10:30 p.m.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Milton college campus stabbing
MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the Curry College campus in Milton early Sunday morning. Officers say a fight broke out as people left a party in one of the dorm building and a man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.
whdh.com
Fall River man arrested in ATV dragging that seriously injured officer
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fall River man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident last month that left a 17-year veteran of the department seriously injured after being dragged by an ATV, officials said. Officers responding to the area of Delcar and Robeson streets around...
whdh.com
Suspect in Marshfield couple’s murder to be extradited to Massachusetts from Florida
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in the murder of a Marshfield couple could have a hearing as soon as Monday that would allow him to be extradited to Massachusetts from Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night as an out of state fugitive,...
whdh.com
MBTA moves closer to connecting South Coast with Commuter Rail access
FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is moving one step closer to connecting the South Coast with Commuter Rail access. Gov. Charlie Baker will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the new Freetown station. The South Coast Rail project will provide service to southeastern Massachusetts for the...
whdh.com
Suspect in Marshfield couple’s murder appears in Florida court
MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in the murder of a Marshfield couple appeared in a Florida court Monday and waived his extradition hearing, meaning he will now be transported to Massachusetts. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night as an out of state fugitive,...
VIDEO: 2 Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes At Cape Cod Airpark
Two people are seriously injured after a small plane crashed at an airpark on Cape Cod, authorities said.Falmouth Police and Fire responded to the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Airpark Drive in East Falmouth on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 2, Falmouth Fire Chief Tim Smith told Daily Voice. #…
whdh.com
‘Go back to China’: Injured man recounts alleged hate crime in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who says he was intentionally struck twice by a driver who told him to go back to China outside a post office in Quincy on Friday is recalling the horrifying ordeal that prompted police to seek a hate crime charge. Daniel Ngo said he,...
ABC6.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
Police investigating car thefts in West Warwick
An investigation is underway after several cars were broken into and stolen in West Warwick last month, according to authorities.
NECN
4 Cars Crash Near Shopping Center in Stoughton, Including 1 With Several Bullet Holes
Two people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near a busy shopping center in Stoughton, Massachusetts, that included one vehicle with several bullet holes in it, according to police. Stoughton police were called to Park Street, in front of RK Plaza, around 1:45 p.m. and found four vehicles...
whdh.com
State and local leaders dedicate Weymouth bridge to officer killed on-duty, first responders
WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Leaders met in Weymouth Saturday to honor an officer killed on-duty in 2018, dedicating the towns Route 18 Bridge to him. Sergeant Michael Chesna was shot and killed in July 2018, with his own gun, by a man fleeing police. State Sen. Patrick O’ Connor (R) filed a bill in 2021 to rename the bridge at the request of Chesna’s family.
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
whdh.com
Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
whdh.com
Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida
(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
whdh.com
Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
