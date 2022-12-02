ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Wrong-way crash in Duxbury kills one

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A wrong-way driver hit another car head on in Duxbury Tuesday night, state police said. Just after 9 p.m., a wrong way driver hit another car on Route 3 near exit 20. Officials immediately reported serious injuries, and later updated that one person had died. At...
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

Pickup truck plunges off bridge into river in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck plunged off a bridge into the water in Plymouth Monday night. The incident took place on Route 3A at the Eel River. Crews had to flip the truck over before they could get it out of the water. The crash left a hold...
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Police searching for suspect in Milton college campus stabbing

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man on the Curry College campus in Milton early Sunday morning. Officers say a fight broke out as people left a party in one of the dorm building and a man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken to the hospital.
MILTON, MA
whdh.com

Fall River man arrested in ATV dragging that seriously injured officer

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old Fall River man is facing criminal charges in connection with an incident last month that left a 17-year veteran of the department seriously injured after being dragged by an ATV, officials said. Officers responding to the area of Delcar and Robeson streets around...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

MBTA moves closer to connecting South Coast with Commuter Rail access

FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is moving one step closer to connecting the South Coast with Commuter Rail access. Gov. Charlie Baker will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday for the new Freetown station. The South Coast Rail project will provide service to southeastern Massachusetts for the...
FREETOWN, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in Marshfield couple’s murder appears in Florida court

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in the murder of a Marshfield couple appeared in a Florida court Monday and waived his extradition hearing, meaning he will now be transported to Massachusetts. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach Friday night as an out of state fugitive,...
MARSHFIELD, MA
WCVB

Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says

QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Norwood man wins $4M Mass. lottery prize

BOSTON (WHDH) - Medi Pulaha of Norwood has won a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Spectacular” instant ticket game. Pulaha chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million (before taxes). He plans on using some of his winnings to pay for his grandchildren’s education.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida

(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
MARSHFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Braintree officers hailed for nabbing suspected catalytic converter thieves

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois is commending several of his officers for contributing to the arrest of several out-of-state catalytic converter thieves who are being eyed in similar crimes in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Dubois is commending Sgt. Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan,...
BRAINTREE, MA

