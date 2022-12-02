Friday Injury Report: Three Ruled Out; Two Decisions Pending

Franchise officials will wait until Saturday before they settle on who will be the kicker against the Philadelphia Eagles. Denico Autry, two others definitely won't play.

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said a decision on whether outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi will be removed from injured reserve and returned to the 53-man roster will wait until Saturday.

The Titans opened the three-week practice window for Adeniyi, who hadn’t played since Week 2 against Buffalo because of a neck injury, on Wednesday.

Adeniyi, who is a big part of Tennessee's special teams, practiced all three days this week.

“We miss Ola, a guy who’s really been a good special-teams player for the past couple of years, whether it was for Pittsburgh or us,” special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said. “We miss his energy. We miss his juice. (He’s) another physical presence for us … a guy who takes pride in being a four-core special-teams player, is going to bring a little of the alpha-dog mentality that we’re looking for. If he can be up and be active, that’s going to help us out a lot.”

In other injury news:

• Vrabel ruled out three players – defensive lineman Denico Autry, cornerback Elijah Molden and wide receiver Cody Hollister – for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Autry will miss his second straight game after suffering a knee injury against the Packers.

Molden has played just twice this year – against Denver and Cincinnati – because of a lingering groin injury.

Hollister has a neck injury.

• Vrabel said kicker Randy Bullock, who missed the last two games with a calf injury, is feeling better after practicing all week.

The Titans have two kickers – Bullock and rookie Caleb Shudak – on the 53-man roster . It’s possible they could cut one, likely Shudak, if Adeniyi is removed from injured reserve.

• Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was a limited participant in Friday's practice, which was the first time he did anything other than rehab his injured ankle this week. He is listed as questionable for the fifth time in six weeks. Each of the previous four times, he played.

The complete Titans-Eagles injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Denico Autry (knee), WR Cody Hollister (neck) and DB Elijah Molden (groin). Limited participation: G Nate Davis (knee), RB Hassan Haskins (hip), C Ben Jones (concussion)and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Full participation: K Randy Bullock (right calf), WR Treylon Burks (illness), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related) and QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle).

Sunday status – Out: Autry, Hollister and Molden. Questionable: Haskins and Simmons.

PHILADELPHIA

Did not practice: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (kidney) and DE Robert Quinn (not injury related),. Limited participation: none. Full participation: CB James Bradberry (not injury related), WR A.J Browns (not injury related), DT Fletcher Cox (not injury related), G Landon Dickerson (not injury related), DE Brandon Graham (not injury related), T Lane Johnson (not injury related), LB Patrick Johnson (ankle), C Jason Kelce (not injury related), WR Zach Pascal (groin), G Isaac Seumalo (not injury related), CB Darius Slay (not injury related), WR DeVonta Smith (groin) and DE Josh Sweat (not injury related).

Sunday status – Out: Gardner Johnson and Quinn. Questionable: None.