Read full article on original website
Related
Former Seminole helps outfit a home for the holidays for Tallahassee single mom
Bernice Sherman knew she was getting the keys to her new home Tuesday, but what she didn't know was that that home would be completely furnished, and she'd receive $5,000 for a down payment
Mike Norvell reacts to Jordan Travis' decision to return to Florida State for a fifth year
2023 could turn into something special for the Seminoles.
Veteran Florida State wide receiver enters NCAA transfer portal
The Seminoles lose a wide receiver to the NCAA transfer portal.
SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators
Rattlers' season ends in a valiant effort against Florida. The post SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
BREAKING: Florida State's 2022 Bowl Game announced
The Seminoles learned their postseason destination and opponent on Sunday afternoon.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for December 3-4, 2022
Allie Leigh, 23, Sneads, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Julian Wallace, 44, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Marianna Police Department. Victoria Morgan, 23, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Driving while license suspended or revoked with knowledge: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Sandra Phillips, 56, Dothan, Alabama: Aggravated assault without...
Florida State defensive lineman officially announces intentions to transfer
The redshirt sophomore will be exploring his options elsewhere.
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County
Ed. Note: Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials originally misreported how many times the victim was shot. They said Monday that they have determined the victim was shot five times. This story has been updated to reflect that new information. Update as of 2:21 p.m. CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing […]
wdhn.com
Local doctor honored with national award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dr. Paul Weeks, a Dothan Chiropractor, was presented with a prestigious national award at an event in Atlanta. Dr. Weeks was chosen out of 1600 candidates to receive the Life University 2022 Annual Lasting Purpose award which is given each year to someone who greatly contributes to the chiropractic profession, according to a press release.
12-year-old shot three times in Florida County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times late Friday night in Calhoun County. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said the shooting occurred at a residence on Adam Spears Lane, north of Blountstown near Blountstown High School. The sheriff said when deputies were helping remove the victim from the house for […]
TPD makes second arrest related to shooting at FAMU's outdoor basketball courts
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Monday that it made a second arrest in connection to the fatal shooting incident that occurred at the outdoor basketball courts at Florida A&M University.
YAHOO!
LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'
A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
Lynn Haven commissioner, investigators on defense witness list
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A sitting Lynn Haven commissioner, the current city manager, local investigators, and a host of others could be called next week during a hearing in the Lynn Haven corruption case. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and Margo Anderson, the city’s former mayor, are charged together with conspiracy to […]
Head-on collision Sunday morning kills Alabama man
A Sunday morning head-on collision killed an Alabama man, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 7:16 a.m. Sunday and claimed the life of a Elba, Alabama, man. Deanthony Dmarcus Young, 25, was fatally injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala he was driving collided head-on with the 2006...
thefamuanonline.com
School of Nursing appears back on track
Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
Fort Walton Beach police search for catalytic converter thieves
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Two men are wanted in connection to catalytic converter thefts around Okaloosa and Walton County. Ohm Capone, 23, of Riverside, Ca. and May Raymond Jr, 18, of Westwego, La. have active warrants for their arrests. Fort Walton Beach Police Department said a case from Sep. 2022 started with a […]
WCTV
Victim tied up, interrogated in weekend murder, court records say
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Court papers released Monday paint a gruesome picture of a weekend murder. Dusty McDonald was arrested Saturday in connection with the discovery of a body in the woods behind a North Monroe Street shopping plaza. McDonald made his first appearance in court Monday and was denied...
WCTV
Man enters plea in Tallahassee murder, co-defendant will stand trial next year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man accused in a drug-fueled robbery and murder entered a plea just days before trial and will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jacob Davis and co-defendant Zatoriyan Gould were scheduled to stand trial this week in a July 2020 drug hold up and murder at the University Courtyard apartments on South Adams Street.
niceville.com
Death at Walton bachelor party results in murder charges: WCSO
WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— An alleged drug-related death at a bachelor party in Santa Rosa Beach has led to the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 14, 2022, the agency...
Comments / 0