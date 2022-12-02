Xzibit is going out of his way to pay his achievements forward, and while he's at it ... he has some valuable advice for the rappers in the younger generation. TMZ Hip Hop checked in with Xzibit over the weekend outside the Hollywood Palladium ... where he was assisting the nonprofit org Humanity Heroes in its quest to dole out 10K "Humanity Packs" containing essential first aid and safety items to the homeless citizens of skid row.

1 DAY AGO