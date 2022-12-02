Read full article on original website
Metro Boomin Launches 'Single Moms Are Superheroes' Initiative at Falcons Game
Metro Boomin has poignantly tied the theme of his new album to the recent loss of his mother -- inviting dozens of single moms to an NFL game ... with on-field access!!!. The record producer organized an awesome initiative Sunday for the Steelers' game against the Atlanta Falcons, who were hosting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. MB -- who's originally from the area -- had some guests attend on his behalf ... a lot of them, in fact.
Travis Scott Performs at Art Basel in Miami
Travis Scott was the show to watch Saturday night during Art Basel weekend. Travis hit the state at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami. Celebs were out in force watching ... including Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan ... so they're still a thing. Lots of celebs in town, including Kim and Khloe...
'Snoop DeVille' From 50 Cent's 'P.I.M.P.' Video Up for Sale
Back in 2004, Snoop Dogg was stylin’ and profilin’ in his Snoop DeVille for 50 Cent’s "P.I.M.P. Remix" video, and now you can roll just like him ... 'cause the classic whip's up for grabs!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Christian Bonilla, the current owner of the...
Guess Who This Shining Star Turned Into!
Before this cute guy in his Batman tee turned into a global performer, he was just throwing on his hockey skates, heading to practice and working on becoming an actor while growing up in The Great White North. After starring in a drama series on the CTV network for 7...
Lil Uzi Vert Surprises City Girl JT With Rolls-Royce Truck For 30th Bday
City Girls' JT apparently had a lovers quarrel with Lil Uzi Vert going into Thanksgiving weekend when she told her 2.6 million followers she was a single woman -- but the two have since patched things up. The City Girl threw a huge 30th birthday party over the weekend where...
Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party
Diddy and Yung Miami are all over each other at Art Basel ... effectively letting the world know their polyamorous relationship is still on and popping!!!. TMZ Hip Hop obtained video from inside Diddy's Club Love pop-up party at his Miami estate ... where the pair engaged in a few steamy dances, and their body language spoke volumes.
Xzibit Instructs Young Rappers to Spread Unity, Not Hate
Xzibit is going out of his way to pay his achievements forward, and while he's at it ... he has some valuable advice for the rappers in the younger generation. TMZ Hip Hop checked in with Xzibit over the weekend outside the Hollywood Palladium ... where he was assisting the nonprofit org Humanity Heroes in its quest to dole out 10K "Humanity Packs" containing essential first aid and safety items to the homeless citizens of skid row.
L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists
The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
Stars Go AI with Epic IG Selfies Using Lensa App
People have been jumpin' on the Lensa App bandwagon, turning their simple pics into literal works of art ... and these celebrities are getting in on the AI fun, too!. Chance the Rapper, Lilly Singh, Anna Camp and Sam Asghari are just a few of the stars that ran their photos through artificial intelligence ... and got back some seriously cool portraits!!!
Floyd Mayweather Drops $330K On 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S
Floyd Mayweather's spending spree didn't stop at Art Basel in Miami ... we're told the boxing legend just dropped $330K on an insane 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S!. TMZ Sports has learned Floyd hit up his longtime car guy Obi Okeke -- aka "Doctor Bugatti" -- telling him he needed a car to get around while in town ... and the Dr. delivered!
Lil Baby & James Harden Party in Houston After 76ers Loss
Lil Baby's birthday was technically on December 3, but the rapper isn't just limiting his celebrations to one day -- seemingly celebrating all month. Baby's festivities took him to Houston Monday, where he partied with James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers after they lost to Harden's former squad, the Houston Rockets.
Kehlani & Black Panther's Letitia Wright Grind Dance in London Club
Kehlani and 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright turnt up in London last night ... and currently have the Internet buzzing with a mix of fever and FOMO!!!. Video surfaced Tuesday of Kehlani, artist Dreya Mac, DJ Noodles, dancer Emily Imagna and the rest of her clique partying it up inside Fabric London nightclub following her show at O2 Academy Brixton.
A$AP Rocky Says Hip Hop in Weird Place, 'We’re Losing So Many Legends"
A$AP Rocky's set to break his 5-year album hiatus soon ... but he's not exactly thrilled about the comeback. The A$AP Mob rapper thinks today's hip hop space is marred, on account of the constant deaths and brewing competition from other genres. Rocky was speaking on his desire to have his art at the forefront, but acknowledged the string of rapper deaths is affecting him.
Taylor Swift Fans File Lawsuit Against Ticketmaster | TMZ Live
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Arrive At The Ripple Of Hope Gala To Accept ‘Anti-Racism’ Award. Taylor Swift Fans' Attorney Says Ticketmaster Has to Change, They Want a Trial. 2:47. Diddy & Yung Miami Get Steamy at Club Love Art Basel Party. 1:15. The Last Time We Saw...
Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.
Kanye West Celebrates Saint's 7th Birthday at Kim Kardashian's House
Kanye West is embroiled in controversy, but that doesn't mean Kim Kardashian is holding him from his kids -- inviting Kanye to celebrate their son's 7th birthday together at her home. Ye spent several hours at Kim's Hidden Hills estate Monday night for Saint's birthday. Unclear if other members of...
'Power' Stars Joseph Sikora & Gianni Paolo Squash Beef Ahead Of New Season
Order has finally been restored in 50 Cent's 'Power' universe ... now that Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo have officially squashed their beef!!!. The two actors, along with Michael Rainey Jr., are set to appear on The Crew Has It Podcast where they'll clear the air on their long-brewing war. In a teaser for the interview, Michael shared of pic of Joe and Gianni hugging and smiling -- promising everything would be explained on Tuesday when the podcast airs.
Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel at Odds Responding to NBA YoungBoy
Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel are typically on the same page, but now they're publicly disagreeing about what Bobby calls a "miscommunication" with NBA YoungBoy's camp. Bobby recently visited Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion" show where he was attempting to clear up his pal Rowdy's previous comments, on that same show, about King Von's murder.
