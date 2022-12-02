Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Judge dismisses groping case against former Alabama lawmaker
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a criminal charge against a former Alabama legislator accused of groping a restaurant hostess after the woman requested the case be dropped. Circuit Judge J.R Gaines entered the order dismissing a sexual abuse charge against Perry Hooper Jr. at the...
WacoTrib.com
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Eds: The Kansas editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Monday, Dec. 13. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WacoTrib.com
New speaker will lead vastly different South Carolina House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Members of thee South Carolina House were sworn into office Tuesday with a new speaker serving his first full term and nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected. Speaker Murrell Smith was unanimously elected along with the other chamber leaders during Tuesday's House organization...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. December 2, 2022. Editorial: Legislation protects religious groups, same-sex couples. Kudos to U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., for his vote this week to ensure that same-sex marriage is enshrined in federal law and not left to the whim of the courts. Frankly, same-sex marriage doesn’t seem like...
WacoTrib.com
Audit of Idaho's general election results finds few flaws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state audit of more than 19,000 ballots cast in Idaho's general election has identified only six variations, according to a report from the Secretary of State's office. The variations all resulted from sorting errors or faint markings on the ballots that were counted differently...
WacoTrib.com
Marshall: Execution review should happen quickly
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A state review of execution procedures should be done quickly so death sentences can move forward, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday. Marshall told reporters that he did not object to the review announced last month by Gov. Kay Ivey after a string of...
WacoTrib.com
Ala. Medicaid to end sobriety mandate on hepatitis treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Alabama's Medicaid program to end a sobriety requirement for treatment of people with Hepatitis C. Federal officials said Alabama agreed to end a a “blanket sobriety restriction” that refused...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia Humanities Council accepting grant proposals
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Humanities Council is accepting applications for grants of up to $20,000 for a variety of projects. The council says the deadline is Feb. 1 to apply for grants in three categories. Major grants of up to $20,000 support initiatives such as lectures,...
WacoTrib.com
Reives picked by NC House Democrats to stay minority leader
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Robert Reives of Chatham County was picked on Monday by fellow Democrats to remain the party's state House leader for the next two years. New and returning Democrats who won their House elections last month met and selected Reives as the...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. December 1, 2022. Editorial: State’s hospitals face pressure on multiple fronts. Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a financial crunch that will soon impact every taxpayer in the state. Put at its simplest, costs for hospitals from Lincoln and Omaha to Norfolk and North Platte continue to...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico eyes overhaul of HS graduation requirements
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — High schoolers in New Mexico could one day need fewer class-unit credits to get their diploma, as state legislators began to overhaul graduation requirements Tuesday for consideration by lawmakers in early 2023. New Mexico has gone about 20 years since the last comprehensive overhaul...
WacoTrib.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and...
WacoTrib.com
Work forges ahead as scheduled on Kentucky EV battery plants
Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean partner company showed off their progress Monday in developing a massive battery production venture in Kentucky, where they have laid the groundwork for one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business. Dirt has been moved,...
WacoTrib.com
Hand-counts find no problems with Minnesota vote tabulators
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Election officials said they found no problems with vote-counting machines in Minnesota when they conducted a series of hand counts to verify that the machines accurately reflected how people voted. Minnesota has required all counties to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. December 3, 2022. Democrats want to force workers to pay union dues against their will once again as they make repealing Michigan’s right-to-work law one of their first legislative targets when they take full control of Lansing in January. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will work...
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have introduced a new construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is available to students focusing on a four-year construction management degree who attend Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
WacoTrib.com
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane's homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state's homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
WacoTrib.com
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A $474 million winter heating relief proposal that would provide $900 checks to most families will be considered by lawmakers as emergency legislation, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to...
Comments / 0