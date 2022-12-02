Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Saints' Allen doesn't see latest loss sparking major changes
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen doesn't see the benefit of trying to overhaul lineups or change coaching staff duties now. For New Orleans' struggling first-year coach, a 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday night exemplified as much as any game this season why the Saints (4-9) are more in need of targeted refinements than a major reconstruction.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dolphins at Bills highlights 3-game Week 15 Saturday slate
The NFL will feature three current division leaders playing on Saturday, Dec. 17, and highlighted by the Buffalo Bills hosting the Miami Dolphins in a prime-time showdown that could go far in determining who wins the AFC East. The three-game Week 15 Saturday slate announced on Monday will open with...
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Citrus County Chronicle
Ravens sign DeSean Jackson from practice squad to 53-man
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. The team announced the move Tuesday. Baltimore signed Jackson to the practice squad in October. He was promoted to play in three games so far, catching five passes for 100 yards, including a 62-yarder in a loss at Jacksonville two weekends ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lakers lose star Davis with flu-like symptoms, fall to Cavs
CLEVELAND (AP) — The flu shut down Anthony Davis. That's the only thing that has stopped him lately. Davis was forced to leave Los Angeles' game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after the first quarter on Tuesday night and the Lakers struggled without their All-Star center in a 116-102 loss.
Citrus County Chronicle
Changes could be coming for struggling Falcons after bye
ATLANTA (AP) — No one's job is safe for the struggling Atlanta Falcons. That was the message from coach Arthur Smith as the Falcons (5-8) headed into an off week searching for ways to snap out of a skid that has led to four losses in the last five games.
Citrus County Chronicle
Astros' Peña helps kids access sports in wake of MVP win
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña has long been passionate about helping children with limited resources have access to sports. In the wake of winning World Series MVP by leading the Houston Astros to their second championship this season, the rookie is using his newfound fame to help do more for those kids.
Citrus County Chronicle
MacKinnon sidelined about a month with upper-body injury
DENVER (AP) — The injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche will be without leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon for about a month after he suffered an upper-body injury on Monday night in a loss to Philadelphia. The team announced the news Tuesday night on social media.
Citrus County Chronicle
OF Mitch Haniger reaches $43.5M, three-year deal with Giants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings. A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.
Citrus County Chronicle
Husso makes 44 saves, helps Red Wings beat Lightning 4-2
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ville Husso made 28 of his 44 saves in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. The Red Wings got goals from Michael Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren, Adam Erne and David Perron. It was just their third win in the last 21 road games against Tampa Bay,
