Citrus County Chronicle
Tennessee man accused of stealing semitrailer and driving to Florida
A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
UNLV hires former Missouri coach Barry Odom to head program
LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV hired former Missouri football coach Barry Odom on Tuesday for the same position. He coached the Tigers from 2016-19, going 25-25 with two bowl appearances.
Citrus County Chronicle
Shea Ruddy wins Michigan AP D7-8 football player of the year
The Michigan Asscociated Press Division 7-8 All-State football team. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
