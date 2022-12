A St. John's Lutheran School student helps decorate a Christmas tree during a previous Family Christmas event. Courtesy photo

St. John’s Lutheran School will ring in the holiday season and kick off the spirit of Christmas this Saturday with a trio of events.

The Grand Haven church and school will welcome the community for a Family Christmas and sanctuary decorating event, along with a Cookie Walk – all taking place from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, 527 Taylor Ave.

St. John’s Lutheran School staff pose prior to a previous Cookie Walk event. They’ll host their 20th annual event today in the school’s gymnasium from 9 a.m. to noon. Courtesy photos