Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. December 3, 2022. The state of Ohio should give up, once and for all, trying to have the state Department of Agriculture oversee the permitting of manure discharges from factory farms. It’s too close a relationship, and the federal government — after years of review, agrees.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. December 1, 2022. Editorial: State’s hospitals face pressure on multiple fronts. Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a financial crunch that will soon impact every taxpayer in the state. Put at its simplest, costs for hospitals from Lincoln and Omaha to Norfolk and North Platte continue to...
Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A $474 million winter heating relief proposal that would provide $900 checks to most families will be considered by lawmakers as emergency legislation, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to...
New speaker will lead vastly different South Carolina House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Members of thee South Carolina House were sworn into office Tuesday with a new speaker serving his first full term and nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected. Speaker Murrell Smith was unanimously elected along with the other chamber leaders during Tuesday's House organization...
Marshall: Execution review should happen quickly
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A state review of execution procedures should be done quickly so death sentences can move forward, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday. Marshall told reporters that he did not object to the review announced last month by Gov. Kay Ivey after a string of...
New Mexico eyes overhaul of HS graduation requirements
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — High schoolers in New Mexico could one day need fewer class-unit credits to get their diploma, as state legislators began to overhaul graduation requirements Tuesday for consideration by lawmakers in early 2023. New Mexico has gone about 20 years since the last comprehensive overhaul...
Ala. Medicaid to end sobriety mandate on hepatitis treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Alabama's Medicaid program to end a sobriety requirement for treatment of people with Hepatitis C. Federal officials said Alabama agreed to end a a “blanket sobriety restriction” that refused...
Audit of Idaho's general election results finds few flaws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A state audit of more than 19,000 ballots cast in Idaho's general election has identified only six variations, according to a report from the Secretary of State's office. The variations all resulted from sorting errors or faint markings on the ballots that were counted differently...
Hand-counts find no problems with Minnesota vote tabulators
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Election officials said they found no problems with vote-counting machines in Minnesota when they conducted a series of hand counts to verify that the machines accurately reflected how people voted. Minnesota has required all counties to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts...
New Mexico lawmaker avoids ethics hearing over committee job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, who appointed himself to the Public Regulation Commission nominating committee, has avoided an ethics hearing by resigning. The State Ethics Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing last Friday after a lawmaker complained about Egolf’s self-appointment....
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file...
Judge dismisses groping case against former Alabama lawmaker
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — A judge on Tuesday dismissed a criminal charge against a former Alabama legislator accused of groping a restaurant hostess after the woman requested the case be dropped. Circuit Judge J.R Gaines entered the order dismissing a sexual abuse charge against Perry Hooper Jr. at the...
Work forges ahead as scheduled on Kentucky EV battery plants
Ford Motor Co. and a South Korean partner company showed off their progress Monday in developing a massive battery production venture in Kentucky, where they have laid the groundwork for one of the “big bets” the automaker is making in its electric vehicle business. Dirt has been moved,...
2 West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
Reives picked by NC House Democrats to stay minority leader
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Robert Reives of Chatham County was picked on Monday by fellow Democrats to remain the party's state House leader for the next two years. New and returning Democrats who won their House elections last month met and selected Reives as the...
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane's homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state's homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children's home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children's home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy's death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky on June...
Local IT Experts Named as Official Speakers for Small Business Tech Day
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Brian Butterfield and Todd Cummings, Managing Directors and founders of Microtech Computer Services, LLC, an IT services company serving small business owners in Florida, have been chosen to be featured presenters of the first annual Small Business Tech Day happening December 15th.
Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday. The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth. Willis's wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area...
