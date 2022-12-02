ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cle Elum, WA

Related
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin

CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
CLE ELUM, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, Ellensburg PD, saves man after midnight crash

KITTITAS CO., Wash – A Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy’s keen eyes and investigative instinct saved the life of a man who was trapped in his crashed car. The crash happened at the intersection of Thrall and Canyon Road Sunday. The Ellensburg Police Department said they got a call from a woman just after midnight who said she couldn’t get ahold...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima County 911 experiencing outages

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- According to a Facebook post by the Sunnyside Police Department, the 911 phone line in Yakima County is currently experiencing outages. Anyone experiencing an emergency in the Yakima County who calls 911 and does not receive an answer should call SunComm's emergency number at 509-453-9000. This...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD

A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man charged with assault after police say he pointed gun at passing driver, caused school lockdowns

Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with second-degree assault in connection with a standoff that also triggered a lockdown at two Yakima schools. Isidro Gomez-Garcia was also charged Friday with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with his conviction in Yakima Municipal Court on fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former employee arrested for arson for fire that destroyed Ellensburg club, feed supplier

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Winter weather continues to snarl traffic

YAKIMA, Wash.- At the height of the recent snow and ice storm Yakima Fire responded to a rollover accident in the area of I-182 and 40th. Four people were in the Dodge truck that rolled. According to Yakima Fire one person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Local...
YAKIMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSDOT: I-90 East reopens after 15-car crash near Easton

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 was closed near Easton for several hours after a 15-car crash. WSDOT says people were injured in the crash, but it is not yet clear how many people were hurt or the nature of their injuries. The crash happened near Easton at milepost 78....
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima police fire on vehicle in drive-by; wheel man faces charges

Prosecutors have charged the accused driver in a Sunday drive-by shooting where Yakima police fired on a fleeing vehicle with two counts of first-degree assault. Caleb Micah Kiser, 21, also was charged with drive-by shooting in the incident in the 800 block of South Third Street. The incident is being...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice

As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
YAKIMA, WA

