ifiberone.com
Fire destroys Cle Elum cabin
CLE ELUM - A cabin in Cle Elum was reduced to rubble due to a fire that quickly consumed it Sunday night. Kittitas County Fire District 6 Chief Tony Jackson says the blaze at the nearly 1,000 square-foot cabin was reported at 9:15 p.m. When the first fire crews arrived,...
KITTITAS CO., Wash – A Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputy’s keen eyes and investigative instinct saved the life of a man who was trapped in his crashed car. The crash happened at the intersection of Thrall and Canyon Road Sunday. The Ellensburg Police Department said they got a call from a woman just after midnight who said she couldn’t get ahold...
nbcrightnow.com
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima County 911 experiencing outages
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- According to a Facebook post by the Sunnyside Police Department, the 911 phone line in Yakima County is currently experiencing outages. Anyone experiencing an emergency in the Yakima County who calls 911 and does not receive an answer should call SunComm's emergency number at 509-453-9000. This...
Yakima Boy Missing 12 Weeks and NO Answers From YPD
A 5-year-old boy has now been missing 12 weeks and still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park where police say he was last seen by his father. Officers say they follow up...
610KONA
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
Detectives hope the public can help them find out what happened.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews investigate cause of fire near Ellensburg High football fields
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire around the Ellensburg High School football fields from around 2:45 p.m. on December 6, according to a post from the Ellensburg Police Department. EPD had people avoid the area while KVFR found a small...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man charged with assault after police say he pointed gun at passing driver, caused school lockdowns
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with second-degree assault in connection with a standoff that also triggered a lockdown at two Yakima schools. Isidro Gomez-Garcia was also charged Friday with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with his conviction in Yakima Municipal Court on fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
KIMA TV
Yakima police adding new resources and officers to tackle traffic issues in the area
YAKIMA -- Yakima police say they're increasing resources and manpower to tackle speeding and reckless driving issues around the area. Sergeant Scott Grant says the traffic unit is back up to 50% of it's original staffing. Recently, he says the department just changed their performance standards to require officers to...
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – A former employee of ACX, a feed and forage business, was arrested and charged with arson after a destructive fire Friday. Kittitas County detectives served a search warrant on an apartment in Ellensburg Friday night. Lyle “Chance” Morgan, 24, of Ellensburg was arrested there. Morgan has since been charged with first degree arson in connection to the...
FOX 11 and 41
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire in Ellensburg Friday morning. The suspect if a former employee of ACX Feed and Forage, where the fire started. The fire burned two buildings off Vantage Highway. Eventually, the...
nbcrightnow.com
Winter weather continues to snarl traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- At the height of the recent snow and ice storm Yakima Fire responded to a rollover accident in the area of I-182 and 40th. Four people were in the Dodge truck that rolled. According to Yakima Fire one person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Local...
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
Yakima Herald Republic
ELLENSBURG — A 24-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested Friday night on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection to a fire that destroyed the ACX maintenance building and the Ellensburg Racquet and Recreation Center on Vantage Highway early Friday morning. According to a post on the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office...
Washington Man Arrested After Girlfriend Was Found Dead Inside Apartment
The 25-year-old suspect was arrested in Pierce County.
q13fox.com
WSDOT: I-90 East reopens after 15-car crash near Easton
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Eastbound I-90 was closed near Easton for several hours after a 15-car crash. WSDOT says people were injured in the crash, but it is not yet clear how many people were hurt or the nature of their injuries. The crash happened near Easton at milepost 78....
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police fire on vehicle in drive-by; wheel man faces charges
Prosecutors have charged the accused driver in a Sunday drive-by shooting where Yakima police fired on a fleeing vehicle with two counts of first-degree assault. Caleb Micah Kiser, 21, also was charged with drive-by shooting in the incident in the 800 block of South Third Street. The incident is being...
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
nbcrightnow.com
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
