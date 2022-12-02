ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- comp is looking at camera view male outside his house in the street – wearing grey hoody, spinning in circles & screaming. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18582 Citizen Dispute. Incident Address: 1200 CEDAR AVE. Lewiston...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

LCCU Reopens Branch on 17th Street in Lewiston Following Extensive Remodel

LEWISTON - After being closed since April for an extensive remodel, the Lewis Clark Credit Union (LCCU) branch located at 1626 17th Street in Lewiston is now back open. As previously mentioned, the 17th Street branch had been closed since April to allow crews to make interior and exterior improvements, which include new signs, a remodeled lobby, and new member service counter and administration offices.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos

CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions

LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released

UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

Bluewood Set to Open for 2022-23 Season on December 8

DAYTON, WA - Ski Bluewood, located in southeastern Washington approximately 21 miles from Dayton, WA, will open for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, December 8. According to the condition report on the Ski Bluewood website, on December 1 there was 38 inches of snow at the summit and 33 inches at the base.
DAYTON, WA
pullmanradio.com

Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire

A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
TROY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moscow murders: some personal belongings returned to families

MOSCOW, Idaho — Starting Wednesday morning, the Moscow Police Department will return some of the victims' personal belongings to their families. Chief James Fry said they worked with the families to get items no longer needed in the investigation. Items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until they are picked up.
MOSCOW, ID
kmvt

Moscow Police debunk rumors in murder investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In an attempt to clear up false information that’s been spreading about the case, Moscow police this week debunked several theories. “There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release Friday.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
KAMIAH, ID
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, November 5, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, November 5, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------- Rp’s neighbors are screaming and fighting. Officers responded, no report. ---------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10552 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: S JACKSON ST & W 1ST ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 08:23.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

