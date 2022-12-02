Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- comp is looking at camera view male outside his house in the street – wearing grey hoody, spinning in circles & screaming. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-L18582 Citizen Dispute. Incident Address: 1200 CEDAR AVE. Lewiston...
Lewiston, Nezperce Mayors Earn $20,000 Grants by Completing Community Health Academy
BOISE - Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson, along with Nezperce Mayor Steve Bateman and Nezperce City Clerk/Treasurer Rhonda Schmidt, recently completed the Community Health Academy, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that provides expertise and funding to help build healthier communities. The Community Health Academy is...
LCCU Reopens Branch on 17th Street in Lewiston Following Extensive Remodel
LEWISTON - After being closed since April for an extensive remodel, the Lewis Clark Credit Union (LCCU) branch located at 1626 17th Street in Lewiston is now back open. As previously mentioned, the 17th Street branch had been closed since April to allow crews to make interior and exterior improvements, which include new signs, a remodeled lobby, and new member service counter and administration offices.
Public Invited to Provide Feedback on New Bridge and Intersection Designs at SR26 and US 195 in Colfax
COLFAX - The Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the community to attend an open house on Thursday, December 8, to hear about design elements being considered for the State Route 26 and US 195 intersection in Colfax, WA. According to the WSDOT, the twin bridges of US 195...
Lewiston Man Catches Idaho State Record For Coho Salmon
A Lewiston man has set the new Idaho state record for a catch-and-release coho salmon. Jerry Smith caught a 30-inch silver on November 13th on the North Fork of the Clearwater River.
36th Annual Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade Photos
CLARKSTON, WA – The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce 36th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade took place this afternoon. This year’s theme was “A Hometown Christmas.” Parade Community Safety Sponsors were Idaho Central Credit Union, Lancer Lanes & Casino, and Pacific Steel & Recycling. Thank you...
Freezing Temps Lead To More Homeless Shelter Discussions
LEWISTON - During the citizen comment period during the December 5th Lewiston City Council meeting, 3 area residents came forward to speak about homelessness. Michelle King, from the LC Valley Adult Resource Center spoke first stating that the City Council has not developed a code to define the required buffer zone in mixed use areas. Until the City of Lewiston writes the required code, they’ve “red lined a shelter out of existence.” At this time, “no one can open a low barrier shelter in Lewiston” except for the city.
Detectives Continue to Investigate Possibilty of One of Slain College Students Having a Stalker, More Information About Dog Found Inside Residence Released
UPDATE (12/05/22):. On Monday morning, the Moscow Police Department once again issued a press release to address specific aspects of the quadruple murder investigation. The latest information can be found below. Updated Information:. --- Detectives are continuing to investigate the timeline between 9:00 p.m. - 1:45 a.m. on November 13,...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 5, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 5, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------ Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist the Colfax Police Department. ------------------------------------------------------------ 22-S3437 Abandoned Vehicle. 04:59:56. Incident Address: SAND RD & JOHNSON RD; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a reported...
Bluewood Set to Open for 2022-23 Season on December 8
DAYTON, WA - Ski Bluewood, located in southeastern Washington approximately 21 miles from Dayton, WA, will open for the 2022-23 season on Thursday, December 8. According to the condition report on the Ski Bluewood website, on December 1 there was 38 inches of snow at the summit and 33 inches at the base.
Shop Building Near Troy Destroyed By Fire
A shop building West of Troy was destroyed by fire on Friday afternoon. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the blaze on Wallen Road was called in around 2:00. The shop was fully engulfed in flames when Troy Volunteer Firefighters arrived on scene. No one was hurt. No word on what caused the fire.
Moscow murders: some personal belongings returned to families
MOSCOW, Idaho — Starting Wednesday morning, the Moscow Police Department will return some of the victims' personal belongings to their families. Chief James Fry said they worked with the families to get items no longer needed in the investigation. Items will be loaded into a truck and transferred to a secure location until they are picked up.
Moscow Police debunk rumors in murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —In an attempt to clear up false information that’s been spreading about the case, Moscow police this week debunked several theories. “There is speculation, without factual backing, stoking community fears and spreading false facts,” the Moscow Police Department said in a news release Friday.
Kamiah Man Arrested For Burglary
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 40-year-old Kamiah man was arrested on Sunday after Idaho County deputies responded to a burglary in progress in Stites. It was reported that a male subject was outside trying to gain entry with an axe handle. Deputies responded and spoke to the suspect, residents of...
'Leading Idaho' Initiative Pays for new Orofino Airport Snow Removal Truck
BOISE - Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho initiative recently helped fund $75,000 in new snow-removal equipment for the Orofino Municipal Airport. The newly purchased truck is set up for sanding, deicing, and plowing. Orofino averages 21.4 inches of snow each winter season. The airport is located about a mile...
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Idaho murders: Students 'fearful' as quadruple homicide remains unsolved with no suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho - Students at the University of Idaho say that they are still on edge while a police don't have a suspect in custody after four people were killed in the tightly-knit college town. The four victims, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; and Kaylee Goncalves,...
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
Pair of Potlatch School District Employees Awarded Grants from Latah County Community Foundation
POTLATCH, ID - A pair of Potlatch School District employees were recently awarded grants from the Latah County Community Foundation. Potlatch Elementary librarian Leah Heath was awarded a $1,000 grant for new books in the elementary library. Katie Ball, a Physical Education teacher with the Potlatch School District, received a...
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, November 5, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, November 5, 2022. ---------------------------------------------------------- Rp’s neighbors are screaming and fighting. Officers responded, no report. ---------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10552 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: S JACKSON ST & W 1ST ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 08:23.
