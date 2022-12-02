Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: 5 biggest transfer portal needs for 2023
Kirk Ferentz doesn’t like to dabble in the transfer portal as much as others. This offseason, however, may be different. Glaring needs litter the Iowa roster — especially on offense. And especially with multiple players transferring out even as a name quarterback arrives. Ferentz and his staff need to find help. And that help is likely to come through the portal. More players are putting their names in each day. It’s a process that keeps coaches and reporters on their toes.
247Sports
Swarmcast: Jestin Jacobs, several others depart Iowa's program, where do the Hawkeyes go from here?
The Transfer Portal first must taketh before it giveth. Well, kind of. Iowa has Michigan transfer quarterback Cade McNamara committed, but the Hawkeyes also lost several pieces on Monday, including linebacker Jestin Jacobs. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt break it all down, what it means for the 2023 team, identify some of the targets that Iowa is pursuing in the portal and much, much more. It's going to be a crazy month of coverage, so let's get it started.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Terry Roberts officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal
One of the most beloved members of Iowa has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source confirmed to 247Sports. On Tuesday, Iowa defensive back and special teams guru Terry Roberts entered the transfer portal. In five games during the 2022 season, Roberts finished with 13 tackles, three pass breakups...
saturdaytradition.com
Highly-sought after Iowa LB announces plans to enter transfer portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes will be losing a former top recruit on defense. Jestin Jacobs has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Jacobs only played in 2 games for the Hawkeyes in 2022 after suffering a lower-leg injury. Jacobs was a key contributor for the Hawkeyes in 2021, finishing...
Starter for Iowa in Bowl Game Will Have No Prior Experience
If I do say so myself, there's plenty of upside in playing either Joey Labas or Carson May in Iowa's upcoming bowl game. As was announced by Kirk Ferentz in his media availability on Sunday, December 4, the injury Spencer Petras suffered against Nebraska a little over a week ago will keep him out of the Hawkeyes' appearance in the Music City Bowl at 11 AM CT on New Years' Eve.
kmaland.com
Murray racks up national, Big Ten honors
(Iowa City) -- Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named the ESPN Men’s National Player of the Week and the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week. Murray helped the Hawkeyes to a win over Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, exploding for 31 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four 3-pointers and two blocked shots.
247Sports
The latest Iowa Transfer Portal intel
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
Iowa takes down Iowa State 18-15
(Iowa City) Iowa defeated Iowa State 18-15 at the dual in Iowa City on Sunday. Each team won five matches, but the Hawkeyes picked up three extra points from major decisions by Spencer Lee, Cobe Siebrecht, and Nelson Brands. 125: #1 Spencer Lee, (Iowa) major decision Corey Cabanban (Iowa St.),...
Chris Street’s Parents Remember Son’s Final Game Vs. Duke [WATCH]
The Iowa men's basketball team is getting ready to play the Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. The game will be nationally televised and be played at Madison Square Garden. While none of the current Iowa players were even born when Chris Street played at Iowa, you better believe they all know his name. Street's final game at Iowa was a road game at Duke on January 16th, 1993. Just three days later the Iowa basketball star died on the streets of Iowa City. Chris' parents, Mike and Patty Street, talked with the Des Moines Register about their memories of their son's final game.
Murphy’s Law: Who’s Iowa’s QB? That’s complicated
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, Iowa’s starting quarterback needed surgery. His back-up entered the transfer portal. Next year’s great hope can’t play yet. And the two back-ups have combined for zero snaps. And that’s just one item from the new college football silly season.
York pours in 36 as Mad Ants stay hot and beat Iowa
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne used 20 made three pointers, hitting 54.1 percent of their shots from deep, to hold off Iowa 132-127 in second straight game played for first place in the Central Division.A back-and-forth opening quarter saw four lead changes and two ties, with Fort Wayne gaining the early advantage with help […]
kmaland.com
Kansas State to play in Sugar Bowl, Iowa gets rematch with Kentucky
(KMAland) -- Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri learned their bowl game matchups on Sunday. The Wildcats -- the Big 12 champion -- gets Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on December 31st. Kansas will face Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl on December 28th, Iowa will face Kentucky for the second...
Iowa guard Clark notches seventh career triple-double in win
Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark recorded the seventh triple-double of her college career, setting a Big Ten record, in the Hawkeyes' convincing 102-71 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers on Sunday afternoon.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
balldurham.com
Duke Basketball Game Tonight: Duke vs. Iowa Injuries, Odds, Prediction
The Duke basketball team battles Iowa in an anticipated neutral site showdown. The lights shine the brightest on the Duke basketball program and there are no bigger lights in the sport than those at Madison Square Garden. The No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes...
'Battle of the Rock' | Rock Island Arsenal takes on Navy in flag football game this Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Rock Island Arsenal Army-Navy flag football match is coming up on Friday, and for the first time, it's open to the public. The "Battle of the Rock", the prelude to the annual Army-Navy football rivalry game, is coming to Davenport's Brady Street Stadium on Friday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. and to TV waves across the Quad Cities.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
WQAD
Davenport, IA
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Quad Cities local newshttps://www.wqad.com/
Comments / 0