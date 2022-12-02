Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to shooting at multiple cats inside Town 'N' Country mobile home park

MULBERRY, Fla. - A former Polk County detention deputy was arrested after stealing from a Mulberry Walmart on nine different occasions, the sheriff's office said. John Reed, 44, was arrested Saturday and resigned from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said he was hired in 2004 as a detention support specialist and became a detention deputy in July 2005. He left PCSO in 2012, but was rehired as a detention deputy in July 2021, and had nine total years with the agency.

