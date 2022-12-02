Deputies: Man arrested after admitting to shooting at multiple cats inside Town 'N' Country mobile home park

Read full article on original website
Police: Woman arrested for setting Clearwater home on fire, killing two cats
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A woman was arrested for setting a Clearwater home she was a resident of on fire. The Clearwater Police Department said they had been searching for her since the fire on December 1. Devon Childers, 26, was found Tuesday at a St. Petersburg motel with the assistance...
Man accused of killing dog with machete after breaking into Dover home, Hillsborough deputies say
DOVER, Fla. - A man is accused of breaking into Dover home and stabbing a puppy with a machete, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said. Alexander Hernandez-Delgado, 25, was arrested on aggravated animal cruelty with a weapon, armed burglary of a dwelling and petit theft, according to HCSO. Deputies said...
Road rage shooting in Brandon sends one person to the hospital, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies say a road rage incident led to one person being hospitalized. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred before 6 a.m. in the area of State Road 60 and Interstate 75. Deputies said they are still in the early stages of the investigation....
Gaither High School Student Found With Handgun In School While Being Served Warrant
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a high school student who brought a firearm to school. On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, HCSO deputies were executing a warrant for unrelated charges on a student at Gaither High School in Tampa. In the process of
Pinellas sheriff: Suspect charged with murder 1 year after Countryside High freshman died of drug overdose
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Investigators in Pinellas County announced a first-degree murder indictment in the death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead on the Duke Energy Trail just over a year ago. On the morning of Nov. 19, 2021, construction workers discovered the body of a teenage girl on...
PCSO: Former detention deputy arrested for stealing from Mulberry Walmart nine times
MULBERRY, Fla. - A former Polk County detention deputy was arrested after stealing from a Mulberry Walmart on nine different occasions, the sheriff's office said. John Reed, 44, was arrested Saturday and resigned from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said he was hired in 2004 as a detention support specialist and became a detention deputy in July 2005. He left PCSO in 2012, but was rehired as a detention deputy in July 2021, and had nine total years with the agency.
2-year-old panther killed in vehicle crash on Hillsborough County road
LITHIA, Fla. - A 2-year-old Florida panther died after being hit by a vehicle in rural Hillsborough County, and, so far, deadly crashes have been the cause for all but two panthers in 2022. However, panther sightings are rare in the county, where it's been at least eight years since one has been found dead.
Pinellas County Sheriff To Update Public On Murder Charges In 2001 Death Of Juvenile
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will hold a press conference today at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the First Degree Murder Indictment related to a deceased juvenile female who was found on the Duke Energy Trail in 2021. This is s developing
Tampa Woman Killed When Drunk Driver Crashes Into Her Car, Ejecting Her From Vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. – A 38-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a DUI crash that happened around 9:00 pm on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Chad Wesley Waddell, was traveling southbound on 50th Street North, approaching the
Pasco student arrested for bringing knife to school, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday for bringing a knife on campus, according to authorities.
Deputies investigate shooting near Brandon Costco; 1 hurt, 1 detained
One person was hospitalized and another is in custody following a shooting that occurred in Brandon Monday morning, authorities said.
HCSO: Armed suspect injured when gun accidentally fires at Tampa truck stop
TAMPA, Fla. - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after deputies say his firearm accidentally discharged while he was being taken into custody Saturday night. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a truck stop located at 6503 North US Highway 301 around 8 p.m. for reports of a suspicious person brandishing a firearm.
Man arrested for slapping police officers horse, says he ‘didn’t know he wasn’t allowed hit the horse’
A Florida man was arrested on Saturday after Saint Petersburg police officers said they witnessed him slap one of their police horses on the behind.
Fingerprints Recovered from Lakeland Car Burglar, Three Suspects Arrested
One of the oldest tools available to law enforcement for solving crimes is the use of fingerprints, and recently the Polk County Sheriff’s Office solved car burglaries using them. Fingerprints recovered from one of four vehicles that were burgled near Lakeland in the fall allowed police to identify a...
Man found dead in Tampa parking lot next to Family Dollar, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are investigating a homicide after a man’s body was discovered in a Tampa parking lot Sunday morning. Officers say they were sent to 804 E. Forest Avenue, just west of Nebraska Avenue, shortly before 8:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a deceased man in an enclosed area of the parking lot. This is adjacent to a Family Dollar store.
Tampa police chief resigns after footage shows her flashing badge in golf cart traffic stop
TAMPA, Fla. - After ten months as the top cop in Tampa, Chief Mary O'Connor has resigned after body camera footage surfaced showing her flashing her badge to a Pinellas County deputy during a traffic stop. With her husband behind the wheel of the golf cart, she asked the deputy to "let us go."
FHP seeks public’s help to find suspect after fatal crash in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Winter Haven that happened Saturday evening. The crash happened on North Lake Howard Drive close to 7 p.m. Troopers said that a vehicle was traveling eastbound when it hit the 59-year-old...
Deputy who pulled over Mary O’Connor did ‘absolutely nothing wrong,’ Pinellas sheriff says
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri defended his deputy who cut Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor a break when she and her husband were pulled over in a golf cart in Pinellas County on Nov. 12.
