WRDW-TV
An update on missing Orangeburg County girl
Tuesday was the big day for in-person conventional voting at polling sites. We asked a few voters why it was so important to them. Georgia Power says the utility is always on heightened alert to help protect against threats like the one in North Carolina. Riley's 4 PM Forecast -...
Need a job? Check out these hiring events this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you looking for a new job? There are several job fairs that can help this week. Recruiting Solutions is hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, December 7 for Whitman Mold in Orangeburg County. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitman Mold, 4335 Bamberg Road in Cope.
Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling
Allen University, an HBCU located in Columbia, SC, took down Clemson University on the wrestling mat. The post Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
abccolumbia.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball ticket sold at a Food Lion in Orangeburg was Saturday’s $50,000 winner!. The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 6 – 13- 33- 36- 37, Powerball: 7. More than 13,000 South Carolina players hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to...
Sumter, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Sumter. The Clarendon Hall Academy basketball team will have a game with Thomas Sumter Academy on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Richland Northeast High School basketball team will have a game with Lakewood High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath dies at 39
Former Mayor of Johnston, Terrence Culbreath, has died at the age of 39.
carolinapanorama.com
SC State grad promoted to Colonel in US Army
SC State graduate Clarisse Scott has been promoted to colonel in the U.S. Army. Scott, a native of Elliott, South Carolina, began her military career as an Army Reservist in August 1994. She was commissioned as a quartermaster officer in December 1999 graduating from South Carolina State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate.
wfxg.com
North Augusta parent posts viral TikTok of bus aide incident
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WFXG) - A NORTH AUGUSTA PARENT IS ASKING THE aiken county public SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD A BUS AIDE ACCOUNTABLE FOR AN INCIDENT THAT OCCURRED ON A SCHOOL BUS INVOLVING HER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. IT STARTED IN SEPTEMBER WHEN A BUS AIDE ASKED TO SIT WITH THE...
WLTX.com
Blythewood High School wants your old cooking oil
Blythewood High School students want your cooking oil to produce diesel fuel. Here's how the oil goes from frying chicken to fueling your car.
live5news.com
Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week. Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.
Women’s college basketball AP Top 25: South Carolina stays No. 1, Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer sets record for most appearances
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands atop The Associated Press women’s basketball poll with the most appearances all time, breaking a tie with the late Pat Summitt. VanDerveer’s Cardinal remained No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina on Monday, giving her 619 weeks with one of her teams in the AP Top 25: 592 weeks with Stanford and 27 with Ohio State when she was in charge of that program. Summitt’s 618 weeks in the poll all came with Tennessee.
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Sunday morning around 11:44 am on US 1 near Academy Street. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart of Monetta, S.C. According to the Coroner, Stewart along with their siblings were walking home on Columbia […]
coladaily.com
Four people arrested after stolen car pursuit in Richland County
Richland County deputies arrested four people Saturday after a stolen car pursuit. Reportedly, the driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Zimalcrest, but the driver drove away, which...
