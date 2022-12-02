Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Provides $800 In Winter Relief MoneyC. HeslopOhio State
Looking for a Burger or Hot Dog in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Business Owner Displays Wanted Sign on His Door After it was Damaged.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Latkepalooza with Umansky Dec. 11 at Park Synagogue
Park Synagogue will host Latkepalooza with special guest chef Jeremy Umansky at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Park Synagogue East at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Latkepalooza is an opportunity to learn how to make potato pancakes before Chanukah. The class is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Registration is due by Dec. 7.
Cleveland Jewish News
‘The Joy of Toys’ now open in Chagrin Falls
“The Joy of Toys: 1890 & Beyond,” will be on display through Jan. 28, 2023, at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum at 87 E. Washington St. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, includes toys through time, starting in 1890. For more information, visit...
Cleveland Jewish News
Schlang honored at Federation Women IN Philanthropy event
More than 250 people attended or tuned into the first hybrid Women IN Philanthropy MaIN Event Dec. 1, as they supported the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s 2023 annual Campaign for Jewish Needs, honored Heather Schlang and were entertained by comedy writer Carol Leifer. As women sat with friends, old...
Cleveland Jewish News
Silver Linings: Lois Cohen
For 35 years, Lois Cohen could be seen around the Council Gardens campus in Cleveland Heights, working to help make every day enjoyable for the residents of the senior community for ages 62 and older. When it came time to retire in October 2019, the South Euclid resident was considering...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Education Center announces 2022 Educator Awards
The Jewish Education Center in Cleveland Heights will honor six educators at its 29th Annual Celebration and Educator Awards Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 26, 2023 at the Mandel JCC Stonehill Auditorium. “We congratulate these outstanding educators and the institutions in which they work for being models of excellence in...
Cleveland Jewish News
jHUB sufganiyot workshop Dec. 11 at Dave’s Markets in Midtown
JHUB will host a sufganiyot workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dave’s Market at 1929 E. 61st St. in Cleveland’s Midtown neighborhood. The workshop will teach how to make sufganiyot, a doughnut filled with jam or custard and topped with powdered sugar, and examine the history of the treat. Registration is $10.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
Cleveland Jewish News
Students across North America connect at Yavne convention
Beatrice Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood hosted over 800 students and chaperones from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 for the first Bais Yaakov Convention since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The convention included speeches, panels and workshops centered around the theme of sulam mutzav artza, or Jacob’s ladder and its...
Cleveland Jewish News
Moreland Hills School, Orange Inclusive Preschool ready for Orange PTA Walkathon
Moreland Hills School and Orange Inclusive Preschool students are ready to reach new heights by putting their collective best foot forward in the 2022 Orange PTA Walkathon, “Stronger Together,” which kicked off Oct. 10. The walkathon is the primary fundraiser for the preschool, elementary and middle school PTA...
Cleveland Jewish News
Planned Shaker Heights home expansion review continues Dec. 6
Plans to replace a Shelburne Road residence with a 10-bedroom home with a simcha hall, mikvah hot tub and one set of gender-specific bathrooms will undergo review before the Shaker Heights Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission Dec. 6. More than 100 people attended the first public hearing on...
Cleveland Jewish News
City Club announces move to new Playhouse Square space
For the sixth time in its 110-year history, The City Club of Cleveland is planning to move to a new space come fall 2023. The new office, which will be the entire first floor of 1317 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland’s Playhouse Square corridor, is the former home of F.W. Woolworth department store and is the current headquarters of Dwellworks, a real estate rental agency. Dwellworks moved to the city from the suburbs in 2011 and currently occupies the first two floors of the building, but is downsizing its office space to only the second floor, leaving the first floor available for the taking.
Cleveland Jewish News
Inaugural Cleveland Shops Week to start Dec. 5
Cleveland Shops will host its first Cleveland Shops Week from Dec. 5 to Dec. 10 and will offer shoppers the opportunity to win $1,000 in Cleveland Shops gift cards and $100 gift cards from member retailers. Member retailers that are giving away $100 gift cards include Alson Jewelers, Buy Rite...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dining igloos back at Rustic Grill at StoneWater
Outdoor dining igloos are back for the season at The Rustic Grill at StoneWater. The outdoor ClearSpan igloos offer al fresco dining and drink opportunities in the fall and winter. Launched in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the public’s desire to dine outside for health and safety reasons, the restaurant’s two heated dining igloos seat up to eight people each and are outfitted with bistro lights, a heater and an area rug.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel Foundation awards $5M challenge grant to park project
The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation has awarded a $5 million challenge grant to the Irish Bend Park project in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood, community development partners LAND studio and Ohio City Incorporated announced Dec. 6. The grant to the 23-acre park project of shared public green space...
Cleveland Jewish News
CMNH unveils new spaces as part of transformation, expansion
The Cleveland Museum of Natural History, located at 1 Wade Oval Drive in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, will open some of its new and reimagined spaces and exhibits to the public starting Dec. 7. As the museum prepares these spaces, it will be closed to the public Dec. 6,...
Cleveland Jewish News
10 physicians join Crystal Clinic staff
Ten orthopedic surgeons recently joined Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic’s medical staff, including nine with affiliations to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland, which recently closed a portion of its hospital, according to a news release. The arrangement will provide St. Vincent Charity Medical Center patients and the Northeast Ohio region with expanded access to Crystal Clinic’s orthopedic care, the release said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zuckerman, Kay Ellen
Kay Ellen Zuckerman, beloved wife of Jim McCarthy, passed away Dec. 4, 2022. Loving sister of Dan (Laura) Zuckerman. Devoted aunt of Jeffrey Zuckerman. Dear sister-in-law of Margaret McCarthy and Donald Bell. Cherished daughter of the late Isabelle and Bernard Zuckerman. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 7...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shake It opens at Van Aken District
Forward Hospitality Group’s casual burger spot Shake It is open at 3396 Tuttle Road at the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. Shake It offers single, double and triple beef burgers with a Shake It secret sauce and other toppings, as well as hot and regular chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, kobe beef hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, salads and sides. Customers can also order milkshakes, including classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavors, and special flavors like blueberry sugar cookie, brownie, apple cobbler, peanut butter pretzel and Kit Kat.
Cleveland Jewish News
Parallax suddenly closes, plans to eventually reopen
Parallax Restaurant and Lounge at 2179 W. 11th St. in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood suddenly closed the first weekend of November. According to Cleveland Scene, the closure was spurred by a walk out of its head chef, staffing issues and other issues within the business. Parallax is owned by Zack Bruell Restaurant Group, which was founded by local restaurateur Zack Bruell. It opened in 2004.
Cleveland Jewish News
University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center receives $10M grant
The Samaritan Hospital Foundation has awarded University Hospitals Medical Center a $10 million grant toward patient care and services. “Samaritan Hospital Foundation’s investment into the community will expand services at UH Samaritan Medical Center, ensuring patients and families in Ashland and surrounding counties can access the high-quality, compassionate care they need from their hometown hospital,” University Hospitals CEO Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair, said in a news release.
Comments / 0