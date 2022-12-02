Read full article on original website
Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system
Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party. About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated. That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated? The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story. In the governor's race, most...
New SUNY Chancellor John King was New York's state education commissioner
New York’s former state education commissioner, John King, is now the chancellor of the State University of New York system after the SUNY Board of Trustees voted him in on Monday morning. The choice comes after a nationwide search. King, who was raised in Brooklyn, left New York state’s...
The clock is ticking for Massachusetts lawmakers to pass another supplemental budget bill
The clock is ticking for Massachusetts lawmakers to pass another supplemental budget bill. It's been a couple of weeks since Gov. Charlie Baker filed a supplemental budget request to fund emergency shelters for migrant and refugee families and also support communities hosting migrant and refugee school-age children. This latest supplemental...
SUNY trustees name John King new chancellor
Former New York State Education Commissioner and U.S. Education Secretary John King has been tapped to be the next SUNY chancellor. Politico first reported the former Cuomo administration official will replace interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley, who stepped into the role following Jim Malatras’ resignation a year ago. At...
Connecticut fiscal report shows billions saved in state employee liabilities
Connecticut officials are projecting that the state will continue to have a significant budget surplus for the next four years. The most recent Connecticut Fiscal Accountability Report projects a billion-dollar surplus in the general fund and an extra $348 million in the special transportation fund this fiscal year. The Office...
Connecticut’s updated 'red flag' law has helped police with mental health calls
Connecticut’s updated "red flag" law was passed in June. Police say the update has mostly helped with suicidal residents — some of whom do not even own guns. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altemeri to discuss his article, “CT police: Updated ‘red flag’ law used largely for suicide threats,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says
A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
'Torso Killer' Richard Cottingham takes credit for 1968 Nassau County killings
Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham admitted in court to killing five Long Island women in the 1960s and 70s. Cottingham has been in a New Jersey prison since 1981 after he was convicted of his first murders. Since then, he has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen murders — including an additional five women in Long Island. He admitted to a reporter that he committed between 80 and 100 “perfect murders.”
Thruway Authority approves potential rate hikes starting in 2024
It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% percent in 2024 and 2027.
CT flu cases surge since Thanksgiving; highest among New England states
Since the start of the current flu season, Connecticut has had 12,000 flu cases and 153 hospitalizations for the illness. The state Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a resident in New London County due to influenza this season. In fact, Connecticut has the highest number of...
Still Newtown: A conversation
This December marks ten years since the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The tragedy shook the country. It also sparked a national struggle over how to address key issues like school safety and mental health, which we’re still having today. In 2012, WSHU’s Davis Dunavin was the...
Army skips over Sikorsky on $1.3 billion Black Hawk replacement contract
Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford, Connecticut-based helicopter manufacturer, has lost out on a $1.3 billion contract to replace Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army. Sikorsky has been a longtime manufacturer of helicopters for the Army since the 1970s, including the famous Black Hawk helicopters. The Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program was created in 2019 to develop a successor to the Black Hawk, which was first put into service in 1979.
Connecticut raptor populations soar, while some coastal wading birds face pressure
Recent decades have brought a remarkable population bounceback for some of Connecticut's most charismatic birds of prey. But that same time span also brought new pressures to coastal-nesting communities of wading birds like night-herons and egrets. That's according to the latest "State of the Birds" report from The Connecticut Audubon...
Snowmaking helps ski season start at some western Massachusetts facilities
Some ski areas in western Massachusetts have been open limited hours even without much in the way of natural snow and are hoping for some help from Mother Nature to reach full capacity. Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield was open Thanksgiving weekend, the earliest it had been in more than a...
Eagles are making a comeback in Connecticut, while other birds need your help
The Connecticut Audubon Society has released their annual State of the Birds report. It finds some species have made significant comebacks in the state, while others could use some help. The bald eagle has made one of the strongest comebacks, with nests being found in 67 Connecticut towns. Once practically...
