Unaffiliated voters, independent candidates and the two-party system

Many voters in Connecticut are not connected to any political party. About 42% of all registered voters in the state are unaffiliated. That’s more than one million people. But are they really unaffiliated? The results of the 2022 midterm elections tell a different story. In the governor's race, most...
SUNY trustees name John King new chancellor

Former New York State Education Commissioner and U.S. Education Secretary John King has been tapped to be the next SUNY chancellor. Politico first reported the former Cuomo administration official will replace interim SUNY Chancellor Deborah Stanley, who stepped into the role following Jim Malatras’ resignation a year ago. At...
Connecticut’s updated 'red flag' law has helped police with mental health calls

Connecticut’s updated "red flag" law was passed in June. Police say the update has mostly helped with suicidal residents — some of whom do not even own guns. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altemeri to discuss his article, “CT police: Updated ‘red flag’ law used largely for suicide threats,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
Connecticut corrections officers abused pandemic hotel program, audit says

A special program designed to shelter corrections officers in hotels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, using millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding, was repeatedly abused by prison workers, according to an ongoing state investigation. The Department of Correction set up the Temporary Emergency Lodging Program in...
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod

JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
'Torso Killer' Richard Cottingham takes credit for 1968 Nassau County killings

Convicted serial killer Richard Cottingham admitted in court to killing five Long Island women in the 1960s and 70s. Cottingham has been in a New Jersey prison since 1981 after he was convicted of his first murders. Since then, he has pleaded guilty to more than a dozen murders — including an additional five women in Long Island. He admitted to a reporter that he committed between 80 and 100 “perfect murders.”
Thruway Authority approves potential rate hikes starting in 2024

It looks like tolls on the New York State Thruway will go up for the first time in 14 years, but the public will get to weigh in on that plan before it goes into effect. The Thruway Authority met Monday and approved a measure to allow Board Chair Joanie Mahoney to start the process that would increase E-ZPass toll rates by 5% percent in 2024 and 2027.
Still Newtown: A conversation

This December marks ten years since the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. The tragedy shook the country. It also sparked a national struggle over how to address key issues like school safety and mental health, which we’re still having today. In 2012, WSHU’s Davis Dunavin was the...
Army skips over Sikorsky on $1.3 billion Black Hawk replacement contract

Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford, Connecticut-based helicopter manufacturer, has lost out on a $1.3 billion contract to replace Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army. Sikorsky has been a longtime manufacturer of helicopters for the Army since the 1970s, including the famous Black Hawk helicopters. The Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program was created in 2019 to develop a successor to the Black Hawk, which was first put into service in 1979.
