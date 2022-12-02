ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB

Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come

The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees

Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
HOUSTON, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job

The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Augusta Free Press

Hot Stove League heats up for Baltimore Orioles as Winter Meetings begin

MLB Winter Meetings are under way, and for Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias, it’s a study in contrast to last Winter Meetings to feature face-to-face meetings with other GMs and front-office types way back in 2019, when Elias was strictly a seller, waiting for the waiver-wire season to start, dumpster-diving, as they called it here.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision

Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers move up to No. 3 spot in 2023 MLB Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers had the sixth-best odds in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery and ended up with the third overall pick. That might not be reason to pop the champagne, but it counts as a win. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who had the third-worst record in 2022, ended...
DETROIT, MI
bucsdugout.com

Pirates possess strong Minor League top 10

Despite their struggles at the Major League level, the Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the strongest farm systems as of late with several of their prospects ranked within the top 100 in all of baseball. The Baseball America webpage recently updated their list on who they deemed to be the top 10 prospects in Pittsburgh’s system with fans very excited to see the future of the Pirates now.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello makes major announcement

Rick Porcello, who is now 33, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. Porcello spent six seasons with the Tigers before heading to the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox, Porcello won a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018. Now, according to Porcello himself, he has made the decision to retire from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.
