Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
Podcast Sheds New Light and Man Convicted of Murder Released After 23 Years in PrisonTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Baltimore, MD
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Major discount supermarket chain opening another new location in Maryland next monthKristen WaltersAbingdon, MD
Rumored JD Martinez landing spot would be bad news for rest of MLB
Former Red Sox slugger JD Martinez may have a new suitor. According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers are “showing interest” in Martinez, which makes sense, given the many times he’s brought them pain. It was against the Dodgers that he became the 18th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game. He was also a key reason the Sox popped champagne in the visiting clubhouse at Dodger Stadium when they won the 2018 World Series. And since that World Series, the Dodgers have been collecting players who bested them in it: Joe Kelly, Mookie Betts, David Price, Craig Kimbrel.
Yankees make 1st big signing at Winter Meetings — and it’s not Aaron Judge
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees made their first big signing at the MLB Winter Meetings on Monday. No, it wasn’t Aaron Judge. The team announced the new, four-year contract of general manager Brian Cashman. Want to bet on MLB?. The 55-year-old Cashman had been working without a deal...
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
Yankees Rumors: Bockbuster trade could situate outfield for years to come
The New York Yankees have been connected to Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds multiple times over the past few seasons, but things are getting a bit more real after Reynolds requested a trade over the weekend. The Yankees’ interest in Reynolds is quite straightforward and justifiable, he’s one of the...
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
Jeff Bagwell desperately trying to set Astros back is good for Yankees
Houston Astros Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell encountered a conundrum this offseason after being welcomed further into the team’s Circle of Trust around Jim Crane: How do we take a World Series champion and completely alter its method of thinking?. According to Bagwell’s media availability following the Jose Abreu...
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
Report: Guardians add power, sign former Pirates’ slugger
MLB Network's Jon Heyman is reporting that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed to a two-year free agent contract with former All-Star Josh Bell.
Big Ten Head Coach Getting Mentioned For Louisville Job
The NCAA football coaching carousel spun again this weekend as it was announced that Scott Satterfield would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. With Satterfield out, a top Big Ten coach could be the top target to replace him. On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Expected To Be Dealt, Should Boston Make Move?
It sure sounds like a deal is about to be made
Atlanta Braves considered frontrunner to land Gold Glove catcher in blockbuster MLB trade
The Atlanta Braves and Oakland Athletics have a history of working out trades with one another. Most recently, Atlanta acquired
Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox
The Dodgers are looking to make a big splash
High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite
The Mets may be looking into signing a former Red Sox fan-favorite
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Hot Stove League heats up for Baltimore Orioles as Winter Meetings begin
MLB Winter Meetings are under way, and for Baltimore Orioles GM Mike Elias, it’s a study in contrast to last Winter Meetings to feature face-to-face meetings with other GMs and front-office types way back in 2019, when Elias was strictly a seller, waiting for the waiver-wire season to start, dumpster-diving, as they called it here.
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
Jameson Williams officially cleared to suit up for NFL debut; Romeo Okwara out
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams’ NFL debut is officially upon us. The Detroit Lions activated their prized rookie on Saturday, then cleared him to suit up a day later for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that, the long, anguished wait for the speedy wideout is over. Just how...
Tigers move up to No. 3 spot in 2023 MLB Draft
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers had the sixth-best odds in the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery and ended up with the third overall pick. That might not be reason to pop the champagne, but it counts as a win. The Pittsburgh Pirates, who had the third-worst record in 2022, ended...
Pirates possess strong Minor League top 10
Despite their struggles at the Major League level, the Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the strongest farm systems as of late with several of their prospects ranked within the top 100 in all of baseball. The Baseball America webpage recently updated their list on who they deemed to be the top 10 prospects in Pittsburgh’s system with fans very excited to see the future of the Pirates now.
Ex-Detroit Tigers SP Rick Porcello makes major announcement
Rick Porcello, who is now 33, was originally selected by the Detroit Tigers in the first round of the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft. Porcello spent six seasons with the Tigers before heading to the Boston Red Sox. During his time with the Red Sox, Porcello won a Cy Young Award in 2016 and a World Series in 2018. Now, according to Porcello himself, he has made the decision to retire from Major League Baseball after 12 seasons.
