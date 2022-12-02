Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Rodgers Will Attack Depleted Secondary

Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields will be the starting quarterbacks when the Packers visit the Bears on Sunday but David Bakhtiari is out following an appendectomy.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has owned the Chicago Bears during a sensational career, was not given an injury designation on Friday’s injury report and will start on Sunday at Soldier Field.

He will not have his beloved blind-side protector, though. Former All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari is out for Sunday, not because of his troublesome knee but because he had an appendectomy on Friday.

When Bakhtiari was out at Washington on Oct. 30, rookie Zach Tom stepped in at left tackle and the Packers rolled with the rest of their offensive line.

After not practicing on Wednesday, which had been the case most weeks since suffering a broken thumb against the Giants in Week 5, Rodgers was limited participation on Thursday and Friday.

“I thought he looked really good. We’ll see how he feels today and how many reps he’ll take,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. Asked if Rodgers needed to show anything at practice this week, LaFleur said: “I think if we have any reservations, if he can’t protect himself, he won’t be out there.”

Both teams will have their starting quarterbacks in the lineup. Chicago’s Justin Fields was full participation on Thursday and Friday and will be back in the lineup after missing last week’s loss to the Jets. Fields leads the Bears with 834 rushing yards and a 6.8-yard average. In his last five starts, the Bears went 1-4 but averaged 29.6 points.

For Green Bay, safety Darnell Savage – who not only lost his starting job but the nickel job, as well – is doubtful with the foot injury sustained last week. That there is only one player on the final report with a football-related injury who is out or doubtful is a rather remarkable feat for a team that will get its long-awaited bye next week.

Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and receiver Romeo Doubs are questionable

Campbell missed the last four games with a knee injury. He returned to practice last Friday, then was limited at all three practices this week. With Fields and running back David Montgomery, the Bears have a formidable running attack.

“I think ‘Dre’s been chomping at the bit to get out here and to get back to playing,” LaFleur said. “I think any time you can get a guy like that back, certainly we all know the type of player he is, the type of leader he is. That would be a big shot in the arm.”

Doubs missed the last three games with an ankle injury. He returned to practice this week and was limited all three days.

“Right now, it’s real questionable,” he said on Wednesday. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ll leave that up to the medical staff. I feel great coming out today. I expect to feel real good coming out again tomorrow.”

Chicago’s defense is going to be digging deep into the depth chart. Impressive rookie safety Jaquan Brisker is out with a concussion, as is rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon. Both players have started all 11 appearances this season.

Brisker is fourth on the team with 73 tackles, first with three sacks and has one interception. He had 10 tackles against Green Bay in Week 2. His running-mate at safety, former All-Pro Eddie Jackson, went on injured reserve this week. With the starting safeties out, Chicago will turn to DeAndre Houston-Carson, a sixth-year pro with four career starts, and seventh-round rookie Elijah Hicks.

Combined, Jackson (four), Brisker (one) and Gordon (one) have six of the Bears’ nine interceptions. They also have four of the six forced fumbles.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor, who has started nine games, is questionable with an ankle injury but was full participation on Friday.

Packers-Bears Final Injury Report

Packers

Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee/illness).

Doubtful: S Darnell Savage

Questionable: LB De’Vondre Campbell (knee), WR Romeo Doubs (ankle).

Bears

Out: OT Larry Borom (ankle/knee), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), CB Kyler Gordon (concussion), QB Trevor Siemian (oblique).

Questionable: RT Riley Reiff (back), CB Kindle Vildor (ankle).

