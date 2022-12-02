ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns Center Deandre Ayton Quietly Dominating

Phoenix Suns SG Devin Booker is doing his share of the work, but Deandre Ayton has certainly held his end of the bargain.

The Phoenix Suns are hot.

They currently sit atop the Western Conference with a record of 15-6 and have lost just one game at home. They've lost back to back games just once this year and since responded by winning their last seven-of-eight games.

Devin Booker has stolen the show in Phoenix, and for good reason. His latest 51-point game capped off a dominant stretch that saw him win the league's November Player of the Month in the West.

Even in the likes of Cam Johnson and Chris Paul out of commission, the Suns have handled their business.

While most of the attention will go to Booker, the steady elevation and performance of Deandre Ayton can't be overlooked.

On Monday, Ayton was named the West's Player of the Week after averaging 23.7 points and 16.0 rebounds on 67.4% shooting last week.

Even in Booker's 51-point bonanza, Ayton garnered 30 points and 14 rebounds.

“For me, it’s always about the consistent work, whether you’re going through a tough stretch night or getting off to the start you want to, you just keep working at it. We have a phrase, ‘Reps remove doubt.’ If you get the work in, you can trust the work and he’s been working his tail off this year whether it’s in the weight room or extra work with MB (Mark Bryant)," said Monty Williams on Ayton's recent play.

"I think over the long haul the guys that work, sooner or later, it’s going to pay off for you and he’s certainly gotten himself into the kind of shape that it takes for a guy to put up these kinds of numbers, I think that’s part of it too. There are probably a few other variables I’m missing but I think when you put the work in, you run into nights like this or moments like this during the season and I think that’s something that he should be proud of but not satisfied with.”

Ayton has finished with a double-double in what is now seven straight games, and has even joined some pretty good company in that process.

"I am the anchor of this team. When it comes to energy and setting the tone from the environment, that is what you see. I just try my best to keep the energy alive from this morning to tonight," Ayton said last week.

"Just to make sure my guys are there and activated. Even though we didn’t make the shots we wanted to make. The defense and awareness was still there, that is what put us into position to win the game.”

Plenty of criticism has flown Ayton's way, but in his recent stretch of games, he's playing some the best basketball of his career.

