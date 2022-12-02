Read full article on original website
Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
Christmas Parade prevails despite BPD officer shortage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 49th annual Christmas Parade brought smiles and joy to thousands that lined Baltimore City streets, Sunday. Those smiles, however, could've ended in frowns with the Ravens game kicking off around the same time the first float was set to begin the parade, leaving police scrambling.
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
Blind drummer defies the odds to fulfill his passion
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A drummer in this year's Christmas Parade in Hampden is proving you can do anything you set your mind to. Photojournalist Drew Fox shows us how he's beating the odds to fulfill his passion.
Wintry end to weekend before rain returns this week in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 4 — A wintry chill takes over for the end of the weekend. Sunday is sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Bundle up for the Ravens' game with feel-like temperatures in the colder upper 30s. The workweek starts with dry weather...
'It's ridiculous' | City trash collector joins push for the return to weekly recycling
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Frustration and trash are both piling up for a Baltimore City trash collector who says bi-weekly recycling is taking a toll on his health and home-life. Fearing he might lose his job, the waste management worker asked FOX 45 not to identify him. He says fewer collections is creating twice the work for tired crews.
19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
Law and Order: two teens shot over the weekend
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Baltimore. Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. That same day, a 15-year-old boy was the victim of a non-fatal shooting, suffering a...
Neighbors say they heard arguing before pregnant teen shot, motive not yet confirmed
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A cold, rainy day matched the mood at the Lochwood Apartments in northeast Baltimore. The grassy area surrounded by apartment homes in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue is where neighbors say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell collapsed after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. “It's...
Man arrested in connection to Northwest Baltimore homicide, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Baltimore Police in connection to a November homicide in Northwest Baltimore. Investigators believe Josh Roberts of Baltimore shot and killed 38-year-old Khalil Tatum, in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue. Police say they were called to the location on November...
Social impact businesses compete in 'Shark Tank' style event in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a fight for investment, four companies made their pitch to investors Tuesday at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in a ‘Shark Tank’-style competition. The competition was sponsored by Capital Plus Financial, led by CEO Thiru Vignarajah, who said the competition was actually...
Vehicles vandalized, property stolen from cars in northeast Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — About a dozen people woke up Sunday morning to find their vehicles damaged and property stolen from them, according to Baltimore City Police. The police department said it happened on the morning of December 4, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Police say...
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
Mayor Scott Announces Group Violence Reduction Strategy Expansion for Baltimore
On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Scott, will be joined by local partners and community leaders to announce the expansion of the City's Group Violence Reduction Strategy at 2:00PM. The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Director Shantay Jackson, and Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison will also be in attendance. Crime...
Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis
Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
Man shot Owings Mills, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in an Owings Mills shooting, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Officers are currently on the scene of the shooting, said officials. Police will give out more information on the shooting investigation when it becomes...
Baltimore County interim police chief sworn in following Hyatt's departure
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department has a new Chief. The department is now under the leadership of Chief Dennis Delp. The interim police chief was sworn in by the Honorable Julie Ensor, Clerk of the Circuit Court, Tuesday morning. Delp is a 28-year veteran of the...
Baltimore's 300 homicides leave residents asking if city leaders earned pay raises
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Some Baltimore city residents who spoke with FOX45 News say it is not always commonplace for them to earn annual pay raises. Mayor Brandon Scott also ran on a promise to curb crime which won him votes but has yet to be realized. For the 8th...
