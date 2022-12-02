ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Zoo names young penguin after 4,000 public votes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Zoo announced on Tuesday a young penguin has been named after a public vote of 4,000 participants. This year, the zoo's theme for names is based on Italian food. What was name was chosen for the adorable penguin?. Watch the video from the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Christmas Parade prevails despite BPD officer shortage

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The 49th annual Christmas Parade brought smiles and joy to thousands that lined Baltimore City streets, Sunday. Those smiles, however, could've ended in frowns with the Ravens game kicking off around the same time the first float was set to begin the parade, leaving police scrambling.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wintry end to weekend before rain returns this week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 4 — A wintry chill takes over for the end of the weekend. Sunday is sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Bundle up for the Ravens' game with feel-like temperatures in the colder upper 30s. The workweek starts with dry weather...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Law and Order: two teens shot over the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed over the weekend in Baltimore. Police say the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. That same day, a 15-year-old boy was the victim of a non-fatal shooting, suffering a...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested in connection to Northwest Baltimore homicide, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 27-year-old man was arrested by Baltimore Police in connection to a November homicide in Northwest Baltimore. Investigators believe Josh Roberts of Baltimore shot and killed 38-year-old Khalil Tatum, in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue. Police say they were called to the location on November...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Social impact businesses compete in 'Shark Tank' style event in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a fight for investment, four companies made their pitch to investors Tuesday at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in a ‘Shark Tank’-style competition. The competition was sponsored by Capital Plus Financial, led by CEO Thiru Vignarajah, who said the competition was actually...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott Announces Group Violence Reduction Strategy Expansion for Baltimore

On Tuesday, Mayor Brandon Scott, will be joined by local partners and community leaders to announce the expansion of the City's Group Violence Reduction Strategy at 2:00PM. The Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Director Shantay Jackson, and Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison will also be in attendance. Crime...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gov. Hogan welcomes Marylanders to Government House for holiday festivities in Annapolis

Governor Larry Hogan and First Lady Yumi Hogan Saturday welcomed thousands of Marylanders to Government House in Annapolis for their final Holiday Open House. “For the past eight years, it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as your Governor and First Lady, and we were proud to welcome a record number of Marylanders of all ages to Annapolis for our final Holiday Open House,” Hogan said. “We hope everyone enjoyed the decorations, live music, and the holiday cookies prepared by Government House chefs!”
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot Owings Mills, police say

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in an Owings Mills shooting, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Officers are currently on the scene of the shooting, said officials. Police will give out more information on the shooting investigation when it becomes...
OWINGS MILLS, MD

