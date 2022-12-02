Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Holiday Edition: Celebrating Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan!
If you're looking for a one-stop holiday wonderland, then hop in! Trevor Scott is taking us Road Trippin' to check out Gaylord Texan's Lone Star Christmas! Every holiday season, the 125-acre Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center is transformed into a Christmas spectacular with millions of lights, a Christmas Village with ice skating and snow tubing, 25-foot tall toy soldiers, and so much more! Plus, after a two-year hiatus, ICE is back and better than ever! ICE: Featuring Polar Express boasts 2 million lbs of ice carved into scenes from the famous holiday film. So sit back, relax, grab a cup of hot cocoa and join us as we explore the sights and sounds of Lone Star Christmas 2022!
Texas sweets shop ranked one of the best cookie bakeries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most. While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National...
CBS Austin
Preventing porch pirates with Rebecca Edwards
This is the busy season for a Grinch called porch pirates – who steal delivered packages. In fact, approximately 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America in the past year. Here to help stop these criminals is safewise.com Safety Expert, Rebecca Edwards. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
Austin Christmas bar ‘Miracle on 5th Street’ addresses issues after ticket backlash
Guests are sharing the issues they experienced over the weekend, and now, the popular holiday-themed bar said it's addressing the issues.
Doctor Being Roasted for Harsh Review of Austin, TX Children’s Hospital Food
When someone in the family goes to the hospital, many things run across the family's mind. How long will the stay be? How will we get to and from the hospital? Most importantly, will they be ok?. While an adult might be able to handle questions like this, children may...
CBS Austin
Inflation has dropped holiday spending and increased in-store shopping
AUSTIN, Texas — Inflation has Texans shopping smart this holiday season. Retail experts say many shoppers are feeling a financial pinch from higher prices and are not planning to spend quite as much as they did last year. The latest Holiday Outlook Report from consulting giant PwC shows consumers...
365thingsaustin.com
Ice Skating at The Long Center
Ice Skate this December with the best view in Austin!. Enjoy a cup of cocoa & fresh popcorn, or a Hot Toddy & Christmas cookies. They will have activations by Tesla, Blue Norther, Spectrum, and the Austin Ballet. Tickets include skate rental and one hour on the ice. Reserve your...
CBS Austin
Austin Creative Reuse hosted an Outdoor Holiday Reuse Market
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Creative Reuse had an 'Outdoor Holiday Reuse Market' for shoppers to save on their holiday shopping. There are several dates they have held this market, yet this weekend many people attended the market. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the market was open from 10 a.m. to...
wilcosun.com
Photos: Sights from the Georgetown Christmas Stroll
Georgetown's Christmas Stroll took place December 2-3. The annual holiday parade Saturday morning was a highlight of the festival.
Austin Chronicle
Two Local Vegan Powerhouses to Close This Month
Still more independent restaurateurs are calling it quits ahead of the end of their lease, this time, a double blow to the plant-based food community in Austin. On the same day, Counter Culture and Skull & Cakebones announced their closure ahead of 2023. The thoughtful, colorful, comfort-food cafe Counter Culture,...
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!
2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
austinot.com
10 Fun Things to do in Austin this week of December 5, 2022 include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in Austin this Week of December 5, 2022, include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, 58th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, and more! Austin is now among the fastest-growing metroplexes in the US! Keeping up with the growth, luckily, there’s plenty going on in Austin all days of the week.
Austin’s Trail of Lights opens to the public this week with some changes
The Trail of Lights opens to the public Thursday after hosting private events and nonprofits in the days leading up to the grand opening.
edibleaustin.com
FONDA SAN MIGUEL
As much as Austin has changed in the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant. The most beloved and authentic Mexican cuisine in town — heck, maybe even in the state or the country — comes from iconic North Loop staple, Fonda San Miguel. And for nearly the entirety of this legendary restaurant’s existence, only one chef has presided over its consistently excellent menu of regional fare. Chef and co-founder Miguel Ravago has made such a mark on the Austin food scene that when he died of lung cancer in 2017, the chef position at Fonda San Miguel remained empty for years.
thedispatchonline.net
Best food trucks found around Austin
Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
Dark days: Austin’s earliest sunset of the year is here
5:30 p.m. is the earliest the sun sets each year in Austin.
CBS Austin
Fredericksburg, Wimberley among best 'Christmas Towns' in Texas
Two local towns have been dubbed among the best 'Christmas Towns ' in Texas, according to a new report. Christmas in Texas is a time to celebrate family and friends through festive events and attractions. From magical light displays to festivals focused on the holiday, you’re sure to get in the festive spirit when you visit one of these Christmas towns in Texas.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX
Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
CBS Austin
'Mission Santa's Cause' helps foster children by making their Christmas wishes come true
AUSTIN, Texas — The Mission Santa Cause organization in Austin helps foster children get Christmas gifts this holiday season. As many holiday-themed events continue to happen, Mission Santa Clause is no different. The organization held a gift event on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m. Monica Painter and Cord...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting
The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
Comments / 0