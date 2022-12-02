ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Holiday Edition: Celebrating Lone Star Christmas at Gaylord Texan!

If you're looking for a one-stop holiday wonderland, then hop in! Trevor Scott is taking us Road Trippin' to check out Gaylord Texan's Lone Star Christmas! Every holiday season, the 125-acre Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center is transformed into a Christmas spectacular with millions of lights, a Christmas Village with ice skating and snow tubing, 25-foot tall toy soldiers, and so much more! Plus, after a two-year hiatus, ICE is back and better than ever! ICE: Featuring Polar Express boasts 2 million lbs of ice carved into scenes from the famous holiday film. So sit back, relax, grab a cup of hot cocoa and join us as we explore the sights and sounds of Lone Star Christmas 2022!
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Preventing porch pirates with Rebecca Edwards

This is the busy season for a Grinch called porch pirates – who steal delivered packages. In fact, approximately 260 million packages disappeared from porches across America in the past year. Here to help stop these criminals is safewise.com Safety Expert, Rebecca Edwards. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Inflation has dropped holiday spending and increased in-store shopping

AUSTIN, Texas — Inflation has Texans shopping smart this holiday season. Retail experts say many shoppers are feeling a financial pinch from higher prices and are not planning to spend quite as much as they did last year. The latest Holiday Outlook Report from consulting giant PwC shows consumers...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Ice Skating at The Long Center

Ice Skate this December with the best view in Austin!. Enjoy a cup of cocoa & fresh popcorn, or a Hot Toddy & Christmas cookies. They will have activations by Tesla, Blue Norther, Spectrum, and the Austin Ballet. Tickets include skate rental and one hour on the ice. Reserve your...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Creative Reuse hosted an Outdoor Holiday Reuse Market

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Creative Reuse had an 'Outdoor Holiday Reuse Market' for shoppers to save on their holiday shopping. There are several dates they have held this market, yet this weekend many people attended the market. On Sunday, Dec. 4, the market was open from 10 a.m. to...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Two Local Vegan Powerhouses to Close This Month

Still more independent restaurateurs are calling it quits ahead of the end of their lease, this time, a double blow to the plant-based food community in Austin. On the same day, Counter Culture and Skull & Cakebones announced their closure ahead of 2023. The thoughtful, colorful, comfort-food cafe Counter Culture,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Lindsey at Austin Pets Alive!

2-year-old Lindsey is ready for her home for the holidays. This black Labrador-retriever mix came to APA! with two puppies and a bullet wound, but she hasn't let any of that hold her back. Lindsey is also being treated for heartworms and severe hip dysplasia, according to her adoption bio. She is an absolute sweetheart to both people and dogs and may have some anxiety initially, but still has some of that playful puppy energy.
AUSTIN, TX
austinot.com

10 Fun Things to do in Austin this week of December 5, 2022 include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, and more!

Our top choices for things to do in Austin this Week of December 5, 2022, include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, 58th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, and more! Austin is now among the fastest-growing metroplexes in the US! Keeping up with the growth, luckily, there’s plenty going on in Austin all days of the week.
AUSTIN, TX
edibleaustin.com

FONDA SAN MIGUEL

As much as Austin has changed in the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant. The most beloved and authentic Mexican cuisine in town — heck, maybe even in the state or the country — comes from iconic North Loop staple, Fonda San Miguel. And for nearly the entirety of this legendary restaurant’s existence, only one chef has presided over its consistently excellent menu of regional fare. Chef and co-founder Miguel Ravago has made such a mark on the Austin food scene that when he died of lung cancer in 2017, the chef position at Fonda San Miguel remained empty for years.
AUSTIN, TX
thedispatchonline.net

Best food trucks found around Austin

Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fredericksburg, Wimberley among best 'Christmas Towns' in Texas

Two local towns have been dubbed among the best 'Christmas Towns ' in Texas, according to a new report. Christmas in Texas is a time to celebrate family and friends through festive events and attractions. From magical light displays to festivals focused on the holiday, you’re sure to get in the festive spirit when you visit one of these Christmas towns in Texas.
WIMBERLEY, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Humble Scout Open in Georgetown, TX

Owned and operated by Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout, the business focuses on curating perfectly pre-loved gift sets with items to wear, read and love!. “My parents and my son both provided inspiration for Humble Scout,” Jessica Sather, Owner and Principle Scout at The Humble Scout, told Hello Georgetown. “I grew up at garage sales and flea markets in the Midwest with my parents—so they molded the appreciation for vintage things (and maybe I inherited a gene?) As a new mama, I renewed my interest in thrifting—kids outgrow things so fast! My son is an avid car enthusiast, and his love of cars inspired the idea for themed gift sets! From here, the seed for Humble Scout was planted.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting

The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy