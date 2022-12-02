As much as Austin has changed in the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant. The most beloved and authentic Mexican cuisine in town — heck, maybe even in the state or the country — comes from iconic North Loop staple, Fonda San Miguel. And for nearly the entirety of this legendary restaurant’s existence, only one chef has presided over its consistently excellent menu of regional fare. Chef and co-founder Miguel Ravago has made such a mark on the Austin food scene that when he died of lung cancer in 2017, the chef position at Fonda San Miguel remained empty for years.

