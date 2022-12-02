Read full article on original website
Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
Man spits on store associate, knocks over display before stealing merchandise, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man they say spit on an associate, knocked over a display and then stole merchandise from a store in Tulsa. Police say the man entered the store and began to shop. When an associate answered a...
Tulsa police trying to locate man suspected of robbery, assault
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to locate 53-year-old Donald Russell Ward. TPD says Ward is charged with robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, police say Ward approached an elderly victim near 41st and 25th West Avenue at a construction site...
Police Arrest Convicted Felon Allegedly Found With Drugs, Gun
Tulsa Police have arrested a convicted felon after they say they allegedly found him with drugs and a gun. Police say they got a call about a stolen car at a gas station near North Sheridan and I-244 on Saturday. According to police, Jajuan Markham was inside the car, but...
Tulsa Police: QuikTrip Clerk Held At Gunpoint During Early-Morning Armed Robbery
A search is underway on Tuesday morning for two men who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip, according to police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Responding officers say they arrived on the scene within one minute of the 911...
Tulsa police requesting public's help to identify person of interest in stolen checks case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is requesting the public's help to identify a man they say is a person of interest in a financial crime case. TPD says the man seen in the pictures is suspected of cashing stolen and forged checks. Anyone with information about...
Family looking for answers following Tulsa woman's death
Tulsa police arrested 28-year-old Isaias Torres, Jr., on the suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Monica Deleon.
2 In Custody After Standoff In Oologah
Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
Okmulgee quadruple homicide suspect charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Joseph Kennedy, who was a person of interest in the case of four missing then found murdered men in Okmulgee, was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in court on Monday. A judge also dismissed a motion to accelerate Kennedy's 2012 parole case Monday...
New evidence released in Okmulgee murder case
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — New evidence has been released in the murder case in Okmulgee. The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office shared what evidence they had to charge their only suspect, Joe Kennedy. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned Kennedy had dealt with thefts at his scrapyard and told someone he knew that he had shot the men when he found them on his property.
Police identify victim from deadly north Tulsa apartment complex stabbing
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the victim from a deadly apartment complex stabbing that happened in north Tulsa early Sunday. Police say they responded to the Pioneer Plaza apartments near M.LK. Boulevard and John Hope Franklin Boulevard early Sunday morning and found 35-year-old Raul Salgado dead in the third floor stairwell from stab wounds.
Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 North Elgin and found the victim, 35-year-old Raul Salgado, dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
Bartlesville city officials confirm two internal investigations into a Bartlesville police officer.
Eight hour standoff ends peacefully in Oologah
OOLOGAH, Okla. — Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Oologah. According to Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore, the standoff started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Staff members with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went to a home to take three children into...
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
Tulsa police arrest suspect wanted in stabbing case after standoff
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a homicide suspect after a standoff Sunday afternoon. Police said the standoff occurred at an apartment complex near 81st and Mingo. The suspect arrested is 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr. TPD has been searching for Torres since Wednesday.
