Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to locate man suspected of robbery, assault

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to locate 53-year-old Donald Russell Ward. TPD says Ward is charged with robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, police say Ward approached an elderly victim near 41st and 25th West Avenue at a construction site...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 In Custody After Standoff In Oologah

Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
OOLOGAH, OK
KOCO

New evidence released in Okmulgee murder case

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — New evidence has been released in the murder case in Okmulgee. The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office shared what evidence they had to charge their only suspect, Joe Kennedy. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned Kennedy had dealt with thefts at his scrapyard and told someone he knew that he had shot the men when he found them on his property.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Police identify victim from deadly north Tulsa apartment complex stabbing

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the victim from a deadly apartment complex stabbing that happened in north Tulsa early Sunday. Police say they responded to the Pioneer Plaza apartments near M.LK. Boulevard and John Hope Franklin Boulevard early Sunday morning and found 35-year-old Raul Salgado dead in the third floor stairwell from stab wounds.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man dies in stabbing at Tulsa apartment complex, arrest made

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday. Tulsa police responded to Pioneer Plaza at 901 North Elgin and found the victim, 35-year-old Raul Salgado, dead in the third-floor stairwell area from a stab wound, police said in a press release.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Eight hour standoff ends peacefully in Oologah

OOLOGAH, Okla. — Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Oologah. According to Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore, the standoff started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Staff members with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went to a home to take three children into...
OOLOGAH, OK
1600kush.com

Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
CUSHING, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect wanted in stabbing case after standoff

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police said they arrested a homicide suspect after a standoff Sunday afternoon. Police said the standoff occurred at an apartment complex near 81st and Mingo. The suspect arrested is 28-year-old Isaias Torres Jr. TPD has been searching for Torres since Wednesday.
TULSA, OK

