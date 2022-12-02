Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
WIS-TV
USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina. The pilot course is led by a...
WIS-TV
Local pharmacies struggle to meet demand for flu medications amid shortages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is experiencing its most active flu season in a decade, with 30 times the number of cases this year compared to last. That, combined with surging Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID cases, has led to nationwide shortages for some key medications. According to...
WIS-TV
S.C. average gas prices fall below $3
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina fell 10.6 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon to $2.98, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.65 on Sunday while the...
WIS-TV
McMaster to host Christmas open house at governor’s mansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster are inviting South Carolinians and their families to join them for a Christmas Open House on Monday, Dec. 5. Doors will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Governor’s Mansion. Harpist Nina Brooks will provide...
