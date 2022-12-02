ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
uvureview.com

18-year-old turns himself in for the Axis shooting incident.

On Nov. 19, two people were shot at the Axis Luxury Student Living apartments. An 18-year-old has come forward with connections to the incident; the man turned himself in on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to an Orem City Police Department’s Facebook post from the day of the incident, officers responded to a report at the off-campus housing Axis Luxury Student Living located at 1435 W 800 S around 1:15 a.m. when two individuals had been shot. According to the post, both victims received medical attention and are expected to make a full recovery after the shooting.
ksl.com

2 killed in collision with a parked truck in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people died following a collision with a box truck in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon, West Valley police said Sunday. The two people, a man and a woman, were in a passenger car that crashed into the rear end of a box truck that was parked along the north side of Parkway Boulevard in the area of 3200 West shortly before 3:23 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley police.
Gephardt Daily

Ogden police, emergency medical crews respond to pepper spray incident at Newgate Mall

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pepper spray got loose somehow in the Newgate Mall in Ogden Friday evening, drawing police and emergency medical personnel. The incident was dispatched at 6:44 p.m. with two ambulances called to the scene, according to Weber County’s emergency dispatch center.
ksl.com

Jail, probation ordered for West Jordan man charged in 5 robberies

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies was sentenced on Friday to a year in jail and four years of probation. A plea deal for David Converse Harris, 34, dismissed all but the most severe charge in five separate robbery cases against him, and for three of the cases the deal also lowered the severity of the top charge by one level. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and three counts of robbery, two reduced to a second-degree felony and one reduced to a third-degree felony.
ksl.com

3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt

KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
ABC 4

Police investigating Provo woman found dead in roadway

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West. Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.

Comments / 0

Community Policy