22-year-old man arrested, found hiding in trash can in SLCPD pursuit
Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man allegedly found hiding in a trash can after a "highly coordinated and lengthy search" on Sunday.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Driver critically injured in Taylorsville crash, police suspect possible DUI
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was critically injured in a two-car crash in Taylorsville Sunday morning and investigators believe impaired driving may be a factor. Police were called to the scene at 4500 S. Atherton Drive at 12:24 a.m. When first responders arrived, they...
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested in stolen vehicle after I-15 shootout in Layton faces 13 potential felonies
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested Wednesday in a stolen vehicle after an Interstate 15 shootout in Layton has been booked into the Davis County jail after a hospital stay to be treated for a bullet wound. Michael John Buttel, 28, was arrested...
Three men charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery during drug dispute
Three men have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery, among other things, during a drug dispute in Kearns last month
Alleged I-15 shooter ‘tried to scare police’ in attempt to see his mom
The man who was allegedly involved in a shootout with police on I-15 in Layton on Wednesday, Nov. 30 has been identified and booked into the Davis County Jail.
KUTV
Suspect in officer-involved shooting on I-15 had criminal history, previous arrests
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Layton police released additional information about the man they said shot at officers, causing a portion of I-15 to be closed on Wednesday. According to court documents, Micheal John Buttel, 28, is a frequent drug user who is known to carry and utilize dangerous weapons.
uvureview.com
18-year-old turns himself in for the Axis shooting incident.
On Nov. 19, two people were shot at the Axis Luxury Student Living apartments. An 18-year-old has come forward with connections to the incident; the man turned himself in on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to an Orem City Police Department’s Facebook post from the day of the incident, officers responded to a report at the off-campus housing Axis Luxury Student Living located at 1435 W 800 S around 1:15 a.m. when two individuals had been shot. According to the post, both victims received medical attention and are expected to make a full recovery after the shooting.
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Ester Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
Person uses bear spray during fight at Ogden mall, sending another to hospital
Two groups of people got into a fight at a mall in Ogden on Friday, during which someone pulled out bear mace and sprayed multiple people with it.
Charges presented to man who drove through a Christmas parade
A man has been charged with DUI, negligence, and reckless endangerment among six other charges after speeding through a Spanish Fork Christmas parade.
ksl.com
2 killed in collision with a parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people died following a collision with a box truck in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon, West Valley police said Sunday. The two people, a man and a woman, were in a passenger car that crashed into the rear end of a box truck that was parked along the north side of Parkway Boulevard in the area of 3200 West shortly before 3:23 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley police.
2 killed in West Valley City box truck crash
Two people were killed in a car crash involving a box truck in West Valley City Saturday night.
Kanab man charged with murder in death of woman near SLC nightclub
A Kanab man has been charged with murder after reportedly shooting and killing a 29-year-old woman during a fight in Salt Lake City on Nov. 20.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police, emergency medical crews respond to pepper spray incident at Newgate Mall
OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Pepper spray got loose somehow in the Newgate Mall in Ogden Friday evening, drawing police and emergency medical personnel. The incident was dispatched at 6:44 p.m. with two ambulances called to the scene, according to Weber County’s emergency dispatch center.
ksl.com
Jail, probation ordered for West Jordan man charged in 5 robberies
SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies was sentenced on Friday to a year in jail and four years of probation. A plea deal for David Converse Harris, 34, dismissed all but the most severe charge in five separate robbery cases against him, and for three of the cases the deal also lowered the severity of the top charge by one level. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and three counts of robbery, two reduced to a second-degree felony and one reduced to a third-degree felony.
Police Log: Real estate fraud, possession of methamphetamine
Monday, November 28 Harassment A 35-year-old Summit County man was jailed for two hours after being arrested by detectives for a weapon crime and other related charges. Following his release, […]
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
ksl.com
3 charged with robbing Kearns couple, kidnapping woman over drug debt
KEARNS — Three men who allegedly claimed they were hired to kill a couple because of a drug debt and ended up kidnapping a woman in the process are now facing numerous criminal charges. Jerod Bowers, 43, of Cottonwood Heights; Dwight Messick, 37; and Daniel Roberts, 36, of Cottonwood...
Police identify woman found dead on the road in Provo
The Provo Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in the middle of the roadway at 800 North 850 West on Thursday, Dec. 1.
ABC 4
Police investigating Provo woman found dead in roadway
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Provo Police say they are investigating a woman found dead in the middle of the roadway in the 800 block of W. 800 North. near 850 West. Officer Shad LeFevre said police were notified about the woman being found around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Detectives and medical examiners responded, but as of Thursday night, they had not determined the woman’s cause of death or how her body ended up in the roadway.
