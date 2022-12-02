SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man who pleaded guilty to multiple armed robberies was sentenced on Friday to a year in jail and four years of probation. A plea deal for David Converse Harris, 34, dismissed all but the most severe charge in five separate robbery cases against him, and for three of the cases the deal also lowered the severity of the top charge by one level. He pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and three counts of robbery, two reduced to a second-degree felony and one reduced to a third-degree felony.

