SALINAS, Calif. — A second Fosters Freeze is opening in Salinas, and they will be celebrating with a grand opening on Dec. 10. This new location will be at 105 East Boronda Road and was built from the ground up and is the first Foster's Freeze to do so in 28 years. The new building is California mid-century style and based on one of the original Fosters Freeze locations.

SALINAS, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO