Monterey County, CA

Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump

SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
San Juan Grade Road to be closed for emergency repair starting Thursday

SALINAS, Calif. — A section of San Juan Grade Road northeast of Salinas will have daily closures beginning Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec 22. Monterey County work crews will be doing emergency slope and roadway repair work. The closure area will begin 3.5 miles north of Crazy Horse Canyon Road and end at the San Benito County line.
New York Times-bestselling author visits Palma High School

SALINAS, Calif. — A special visit from New York Times-bestselling author Alka Joshi as she came to Palma High School on Monday to discuss writing with the school's English II Honors class. Joshi came to talk to students in order to inspire a new generation of writers by sharing...
SUHSD phishing scam

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Union High School District sent out a warning to district families about a phishing scam targeting students. SUHSD News & Features / Phishing scam message to families/Mensaje de estafa de phishing a las famili (salinasuhsd.org) In late November, the district received multiple reports from parents...
Fosters Freeze to have grand opening of new north Salinas location

SALINAS, Calif. — A second Fosters Freeze is opening in Salinas, and they will be celebrating with a grand opening on Dec. 10. This new location will be at 105 East Boronda Road and was built from the ground up and is the first Foster's Freeze to do so in 28 years. The new building is California mid-century style and based on one of the original Fosters Freeze locations.
Salinas police arrest juveniles in possession of drugs and firearms

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police report an arrest that involved several juveniles in possession of at least two guns and drugs at Acosta plaza. According to officers, the violence suppression task force was on patrol when they noticed a group of juveniles drinking alcohol at the Plaza. As VSTF officers arrested the Juveniles they found two unregistered firearms, meth, and fentanyl pills on them.
Highway 101 construction prompts road closures in Soledad

SOLEDAD, Calif. — Construction on Highway 101 in Soledad is prompting some road closures. According to the city of Soledad, the closures include:. Northbound Highway 101 offramp to Front Street at Exit 303 will be closed from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Northbound...
Convicted felon arrested with guns and methamphetamine in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two loaded guns and nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine are now off the streets after an arrest in Watsonville. According to Watsonville Police, they arrested 35-year-old Angel Contreras at a local motel on Main Street late Friday night. During their investigations, officers found two loaded guns,...
