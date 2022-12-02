Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Soledad approves agricultural land to be transformed into massive housing plan
SOLEDAD, Calif. — After an hours-long meeting Monday, the City of Soledad got conditional approval to annex 654 acres of prime agricultural land northeast of the city; land it will use to build one of the largest housing developments in Monterey County. “This is a very important project for...
KSBW.com
Central Coast drivers are feeling relief at the pump
SALINAS, Calif. — The Central Coast is feeling relief at the pump as gas prices continue to fall. The average price of a gallon of regular in California fell to $4.78 on Sunday, according to AAA. Prices have fallen nearly 70 cents in a month. Prices on the Central...
KSBW.com
San Juan Grade Road to be closed for emergency repair starting Thursday
SALINAS, Calif. — A section of San Juan Grade Road northeast of Salinas will have daily closures beginning Thursday, Dec. 8 through Dec 22. Monterey County work crews will be doing emergency slope and roadway repair work. The closure area will begin 3.5 miles north of Crazy Horse Canyon Road and end at the San Benito County line.
KSBW.com
Butterfly population continues to grow at Monarch Sanctuary in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Video from previous broadcast. The latest monarch butterfly count in Pacific Grove found 15,960 butterflies living at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary. According to the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, recent rain and wind have not hurt the population but have led to a lot...
KSBW.com
New York Times-bestselling author visits Palma High School
SALINAS, Calif. — A special visit from New York Times-bestselling author Alka Joshi as she came to Palma High School on Monday to discuss writing with the school's English II Honors class. Joshi came to talk to students in order to inspire a new generation of writers by sharing...
KSBW.com
Take a step back in time at the Railway Express Agency building in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Inside the old Railway Express Agency building in Salinas model trains move along the track in a world of their own, although a familiar one to us. Over the course of two decades the Monterey & Salinas Valley Railroad Historical Society has built the Central Coast in miniature.
KSBW.com
SUHSD phishing scam
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Union High School District sent out a warning to district families about a phishing scam targeting students. SUHSD News & Features / Phishing scam message to families/Mensaje de estafa de phishing a las famili (salinasuhsd.org) In late November, the district received multiple reports from parents...
KSBW.com
Sparkling wines from Monterey County wins top honors at world championship
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — A winery in Monterey County has reason to pop some corks in celebration. Caraccioli Cellars was recently awarded best sparkling wine in the United States and won three of the four gold medals for U.S. wineries in The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships 2022. Caraccioli's...
KSBW.com
Fosters Freeze to have grand opening of new north Salinas location
SALINAS, Calif. — A second Fosters Freeze is opening in Salinas, and they will be celebrating with a grand opening on Dec. 10. This new location will be at 105 East Boronda Road and was built from the ground up and is the first Foster's Freeze to do so in 28 years. The new building is California mid-century style and based on one of the original Fosters Freeze locations.
KSBW.com
Grammy award-winning Little Big Town to headline California Rodeo Salinas concert
SALINAS, Calif. — Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy award-winning country group Little Big Town will headline the 2023 Big Week Kick Off Concert in 2023. Little Big Town is known for such songs as “Boondocks,” “Bring it on Home,” “Good as Gone” and the Grammy-nominated “Little White Church.”
KSBW.com
Arrest made of suspected gang member after high-speed pursuit in Monterey County
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, an arrest of a suspected violent gang member was made on Monday. According to investigators, Luis Lopez, 35, was wanted for kidnapping, domestic violence and auto theft-related charges. He was found by investigators in Prunedale on Castroville Boulevard. A...
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest juveniles in possession of drugs and firearms
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police report an arrest that involved several juveniles in possession of at least two guns and drugs at Acosta plaza. According to officers, the violence suppression task force was on patrol when they noticed a group of juveniles drinking alcohol at the Plaza. As VSTF officers arrested the Juveniles they found two unregistered firearms, meth, and fentanyl pills on them.
KSBW.com
Monterey police investigating graffiti with racial slurs and antisemitic imagery as a hate crime
MONTEREY, Calif. — Police are investigating graffiti with racial slurs and antisemitic imagery as a hate crime. According to police, the graffiti located on Alvarado Street, near Del Monte Avenue, was reported Monday morning. Investigators said they believe the graffiti was created Dec. 4. A photo of the graffiti...
KSBW.com
Highway 101 construction prompts road closures in Soledad
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Construction on Highway 101 in Soledad is prompting some road closures. According to the city of Soledad, the closures include:. Northbound Highway 101 offramp to Front Street at Exit 303 will be closed from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Northbound...
KSBW.com
Convicted felon arrested with guns and methamphetamine in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two loaded guns and nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine are now off the streets after an arrest in Watsonville. According to Watsonville Police, they arrested 35-year-old Angel Contreras at a local motel on Main Street late Friday night. During their investigations, officers found two loaded guns,...
