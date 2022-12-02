Read full article on original website
KOCO
Rural school district in Oklahoma goes virtual temporarily after threat surfaces online
NINNEKAH, Okla. — A rural school district in Oklahoma went virtual temporarily after a threat surfaced online. Ninnekah Public Schools learned about the threat late Sunday night before making the decision to keep children off the grounds. KOCO 5 learned the threat came from a current student. After an...
kswo.com
Lack of ADA-compliant homeless shelters in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Not every homeless shelter in town is easily accessible by those who are disabled. This is a problem one Lawton man recently ran into. James Skinner said he was looking for shelter at C. Carter Craine in Lawton when he was turned away for not being able to get up and down the stairs safely.
WFISD School board members receive update on new schools
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX//KJTL) — Memorial and Legacy High Schools are right on track to be completed in 2024. That’s what the board was told in a meeting Tuesday. “We are about three weeks ahead of schedule on Memorial,” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said. “We are right on schedule with Legacy.” But he said there’s […]
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department holds annual tree lighting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton police department brought the city’s high schools together Monday evening for their annual tree lighting ceremony. Students from all three high schools were at the police department for the Christmas event. The students made their own ornaments and brought them to the station...
kswo.com
Rescheduled ‘Share Your Christmas’ set for Friday at two Lawton Walmarts
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With each passing day we’re getting closer and closer to our event of the year -- Share Your Christmas. The annual event is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday, December 9 at the Walmart on Sheridan Road and Quanah Parker Trailway. We’ll...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
kswo.com
Duncan bridge to be closed for week
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Those living in Duncan may have noticed Camelback Road between North Street and 5th Street is closed. According to a press release, the road is closed for bridge repairs. Crews are anticipated to finish those repairs by Monday, December 12. During that time there will be...
kswo.com
Charge filed in deadly September crash west of Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony charge has been filed in connection to a deadly crash back in September. Virgil Brooks, 44, is accused of being the driver of a Waste Connections trash truck on September 21 when a piece of plywood flew out of the truck, striking a vehicle being driven by Donald Ryans.
newschannel6now.com
Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community. She’s building small luxury homes in the neighborhood she grew up in. Neighbors have different opinions about the project. Residents who said they remember what the east side...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (12/6 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Thick fog has rolled through Texoma this morning, and will continue to do so until the mid-morning hours when it will begin to dissipate. Nearly all of Southwest Oklahoma is under a dense fog advisory until 9:00 AM, so take precaution by leaving extra room between you and other drivers on the road and factor in extra time to your destination.
newschannel6now.com
WFPD: Man exposed himself to children
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 on a charge of indecency with a child - exposes. WFPD officials said the offense happened on Oct. 30, 2022. Officers initially responded to an assault with a weapon call in the 900 block of Humphreys Street. Upon arrival, they spoke with 31-year-old Charles Brown, who allegedly claimed his girlfriend had stabbed him before leaving.
kswo.com
Marlow rings in Christmas season at annual parade
Marlow, Okla. (KSWO) - Despite the chilly morning air, families lined main street to welcome the month of holidays at the Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas parade. Each year, the city invites the public out on the first weekend of December to see antique cars, tractors, horses and floats cruise down to road.
kswo.com
One person dead in Lawton following shots fired called
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead following a shooting in Lawton Monday morning. In a post to Facebook, the Lawton Police Department said they were called out to the Bellaire Apartments on Bishop just after midnight Monday after shots were allegedly fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found one person dead in the parking lot.
Frozen yogurt shop closes permanently
A local frozen yogurt shop has announced that they are permanently closed, effective immediately.
kswo.com
LPD provides update on human remains found near Rogers Lane
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released a little more information after human remains were reportedly found near NW 38th and Rogers Lane on Monday afternoon. Police say the remains were skeletal human remains and the bones which were found have been sent to the Oklahoma State...
Water line break forces restaurants to close on Kemp
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A water line break along Kemp Boulevard has caused restaurants to close their doors temporarily. Chick-Fil-A, Olivia Garden, Rib Crib, and Scholtzky’s were affected by the break and closed due to the health code stating they cannot operate without running water. According to Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen, a […]
kswo.com
13-year-old Apache girl dies in early morning pursuit with law enforcement
SAYRE, Okla. (KSWO) - A 13-year-old Apache girl is dead after an early morning pursuit with law enforcement. That’s according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Sayre. The OHP said a 15-year-old girl, also from Apache, was speeding westbound on OK-152 while the Cordell and Sayre Police Departments pursued the two girls.
OSBI still investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Oklahoma man
OSBI are now referring to the disappearance of a 69-year-old man from Cotton County, Oklahoma as "suspicious".
KXII.com
Toy gun caused lockdown at SouthernTech, police say
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - SouthernTech was put on a brief lockdown Monday morning after a report of a gun on campus. Ardmore Police responded to the campus at 7:59 a.m. According to social media post, after an investigation, the gun was determined to be a nerf gun belonging to a juvenile.
Can You Identify the Suspect in String of Wichita Falls Vehicle Burglaries?
The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help putting this vehicle burglar behind bars. The man in the picture broke into a vehicle at BPL Plasma in the 1900 block of 9th yesterday (December 5). The suspect is believed to have committed other vehicle burglaries in Wichita Falls. He has been caught on camera driving a gray Nissan Pathfinder when committing the crimes.
