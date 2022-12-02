ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Two USC tight ends enter NCAA transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team is losing two tight ends with both impact players entering the NCAA transfer portal. Junior Jaheim Bell, and graduate student Austin Stogner will not be playing football for the university for the 2023-2024 school year. Bell made his announcement...
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina sees 2 more players reportedly enter the transfer portal

South Carolina has seen a couple more players enter the transfer portal. South Carolina LB Darryle Ware and DB Cam Hardy, a walk, have reportedly entered the portal, according to 247Sports. Ware appeared in 8 games this season, and made 1 tackle, according to his bio. A linebacker who can...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Kroeger and Wells Named All-SEC by the Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger earned a spot on the All-SEC first team and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. was named to the All-SEC second-team unit, the Associated Press announced today. Kroeger, 6-4, 207-pound junior from Lake Forest, Ill., was a semifinalist for the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina. The pilot course is led by a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: A Hometown Christmas Parade in Hopkins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Hopkins is gearing up to celebrate its first ever Christmas parade- “A hometown Christmas parade” to be exact and it’s all being put on by nonprofit “The Village SC” and other partners. The inaugural event will take place...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Midlands Technical College to graduate 26 paramedics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Technical College will be graduating 26 paramedics in its’ fall 2022 paramedic graduation. All graduates will go into paramedic positions with their current employer once they have their paramedic certification. Here are a few notes regarding the paramedic program at Midlands Technical College:. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fort Jackson issues prescribed burn advisory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Fort Jackson advised the public it will be conducted a prescribed burn. The burn will begin at 11 a.m. in Training Area 26B. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Always Best Care of the Midlands hosts virtual food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Always Best Care of the Midlands is hosting a virtual food drive to help local families and seniors in need this holiday season. Now through December 20th, participants can go online and purchase food items they wish to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The groceries will be shipped directly to the food bank, and donors will receive an immediate tax receipt.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Center for Advanced Technical Studies Annual Poinsettia Sale

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Students in the Agricultural Education program at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies are having their annual poinsettia sale today. Students in the three Agricultural Education pathways work together to grow the plants. The BioSystems, Environmental, and Natural Resources, and Vet Science programs use the funds...
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter police locate missing teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager. Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1. Ms. Williams is back...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

