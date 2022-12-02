COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Always Best Care of the Midlands is hosting a virtual food drive to help local families and seniors in need this holiday season. Now through December 20th, participants can go online and purchase food items they wish to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The groceries will be shipped directly to the food bank, and donors will receive an immediate tax receipt.

