DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Meet Sensory Santa and Explore the Edventure Children's MuseumPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Two USC tight ends enter NCAA transfer portal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team is losing two tight ends with both impact players entering the NCAA transfer portal. Junior Jaheim Bell, and graduate student Austin Stogner will not be playing football for the university for the 2023-2024 school year. Bell made his announcement...
South Carolina’s Bowl Destination Revealed
The South Carolina Gamecocks now know their official bowl game destination, playing against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina sees 2 more players reportedly enter the transfer portal
South Carolina has seen a couple more players enter the transfer portal. South Carolina LB Darryle Ware and DB Cam Hardy, a walk, have reportedly entered the portal, according to 247Sports. Ware appeared in 8 games this season, and made 1 tackle, according to his bio. A linebacker who can...
WIS-TV
Kroeger and Wells Named All-SEC by the Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger earned a spot on the All-SEC first team and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. was named to the All-SEC second-team unit, the Associated Press announced today. Kroeger, 6-4, 207-pound junior from Lake Forest, Ill., was a semifinalist for the...
WIS-TV
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl held press conference about upcoming USC vs Notre Dame game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl are hosting a virtual media press conference. The head coaches for both the University of South Carolina and Notre Dame will be in attendance at the conference. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
WLTX.com
Knotts on Jarvis Green - "I don't understand why Dabo and Beamer aren't over here knocking down the doors"
COLUMBIA, S.C. — First and foremost, Dutch Fork head football coach Tom Knotts believes Jarvis Green has a great situation waiting for him at James Madison University where the senior running back is currently commiitted. But after watching Green cap off a stellar season with a stellar performance against...
WIS-TV
USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina. The pilot course is led by a...
American Pickers coming to South Carolina
American Pickers is coming to South Carolina in February, and the production company is looking for "interesting characters with fascinating items," according to a press release from the production company.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A Hometown Christmas Parade in Hopkins
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Hopkins is gearing up to celebrate its first ever Christmas parade- “A hometown Christmas parade” to be exact and it’s all being put on by nonprofit “The Village SC” and other partners. The inaugural event will take place...
WIS-TV
Midlands Technical College to graduate 26 paramedics
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Technical College will be graduating 26 paramedics in its’ fall 2022 paramedic graduation. All graduates will go into paramedic positions with their current employer once they have their paramedic certification. Here are a few notes regarding the paramedic program at Midlands Technical College:. Multiple...
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues prescribed burn advisory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Fort Jackson advised the public it will be conducted a prescribed burn. The burn will begin at 11 a.m. in Training Area 26B. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
WIS-TV
Always Best Care of the Midlands hosts virtual food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Always Best Care of the Midlands is hosting a virtual food drive to help local families and seniors in need this holiday season. Now through December 20th, participants can go online and purchase food items they wish to donate to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The groceries will be shipped directly to the food bank, and donors will receive an immediate tax receipt.
WIS-TV
Center for Advanced Technical Studies Annual Poinsettia Sale
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Students in the Agricultural Education program at the Center for Advanced Technical Studies are having their annual poinsettia sale today. Students in the three Agricultural Education pathways work together to grow the plants. The BioSystems, Environmental, and Natural Resources, and Vet Science programs use the funds...
WIS-TV
Sumter police locate missing teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager. Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1. Ms. Williams is back...
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
WIS-TV
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education. Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases. Richland One made a statement responding...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Several different weather features will keep rain chances in the forecast almost everyday this week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday and Tuesday will feature areas of rain and temperatures in the 60s. Some rain will linger into Wednesday along with unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid 70s. After a front crosses the area Thursday night, daytime highs will return to the 60s to start the...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Blythewood Christmas Parade and the Christkindl Market
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two big events. One small, special town. This Friday through Sunday, you can enjoy the best of Blythewood with the Christkindl Market. And then be sure to make it to the Christmas parade Sunday afternoon. Jasmin Fonce is the co-chair of the Blythewood Christmas Parade and...
WIS-TV
Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
