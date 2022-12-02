Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do This Weekend 11/26 and 11/27 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in MaineThe Maine WriterKennebec County, ME
Take a Step Back in Time at This New Clothing Store in Bangor, Maine
I am beyond stoked about this store that has opened up in downtown Bangor. It may not have all of the newest brands, but it has all of the best old ones. You know what they say, whoever "they" are, "everything that is old becomes new again." White Lobster Vintage...
Can You Believe This Gorgeous Central Maine Home is Priced UNDER $220,000?!
For the last several years, the real estate market has been a wild ride. Price went up, interest rates went down. Now, it seems like the opposite is true. Most people are now seeing prices cool down, while interest rates inch upward. While increasing interest rates can be a bit...
Why is Maine Not Allowed To Have Billboards?
I was perusing the internet, specifically on Lewiston Rocks, which is a Facebook Group that I am a part of and a large discussion was being had. It caught my eye and I too became very intrigued with this question that was posed. A commenter asked why is it that...
11 Must Visit Holiday Light Displays In Maine / New Hampshire
There are so many magical things about the Holidays - food, presents, music, religeous services... For many, though, the most amazing thing about the Holiday season are the lights. Our lights have come so far in a short amount of time. In the 1820s, people were putting lit candles on...
“Whose Line Is It Anyway” Live Show Coming To Maine In April
One of the most popular, family friendly (well, mostly), comedy shows of the early 2000s was "Whose Line Is It Anyway?". Not familiar with the show? The show started in the UK in 1988 and it features a group of standup comedians doing improv. According to Wikipedia, the American version started in 1998 and continues to run today.
Check Out The Ultimate Santa Experience Right Here in Maine
It's the most wonderful time of the year! That means, we've got so many incredible events all around Maine to enjoy all of the holiday festivities. But one event has caught my eye and I have to share it with you. It's called, drumroll please, "The Ultimate Santa Experience!" The...
Flu Outbreak Forces Closure Of Maine High School
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in he rear view, in some ways, it seems that we are continuing to live in a "new normal". Recently, a Maine high school was forced to close due to an outbreak of influenza. According to WCSH 6, nearly half of the students...
A Single Family Home In Central Maine For Less Than $100K? Yes!
Recently posted, this new single family home in Madison, Maine is a perfect starter home for you and your people! Listed by Abby Nichols and brokered by Allied Realty this 3 bed and 2 bath cozy home is going for $89,500. It's not easy finding a home under $100k. Yes,...
Can You Help A Central Maine Family Get Their Baby Quilt Back?
One Maine family is pleading with the public to help find and return an item that is extremely special to their adorable little baby. Nathaniel Bartlett, father of baby Cora, along with family is besides himself, hoping that a handmade sentimentally small child's quilt will be found. Nathaniel believes that...
How Would You Use This Beautiful Central Maine Church?
If you spend enough time on Maine real estate websites, you are bound to see some really unique properties. From ultra-modern seaside mansions, to 120 year old Victorian era homes, to warehouses for sale, to legit castles. This, however, has to be one of the most unique properties we have...
Maine Drug Agents Seize Over $150,000 In Fentanyl
Maine DEA agents have made another massive seizure!. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency agents have arrested two men in the Town of Corinna and charged them with Class A drug trafficking offenses.. As part of an...
The Oldest City In Maine Predates The State By Almost 200 Years!
Considering New England was one of the first places in North America to be settled by Europeans, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has some old towns and cities. REALLY old towns and cities. For example, Portland was first incorporated in 1786, Freeport was first incorporated in...
Central Maine Woman Dead Following Friday Night Crash
Friday night's icy roads led to a series of crashes across the State of Maine. Sadly, one of those crashes was fatal. According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 59 year old woman from Madison is dead following a crash that happened near Waterville on the I-95.
Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Augusta, Maine Police Cruiser
If you are members of the local community groups on Facebook, you may have seen several posts about a rumor that an Augusta Police Department police cruiser had been stolen on Saturday afternoon. When these posts were first brought to my attention, I assumed that people had misunderstood what they had heard. NOPE! Apparently, the rumors were true.
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Calling All Beer Lovers: Get Your Tickets to Portland on Tap 2023 Right Here
The time has finally arrived. It's like Christmas has come early!. Not only is Portland on Tap back for 2023, but you can now get tickets. This event is going to be pouring up good times and great drinks at the Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday, February 4, 2023. There...
How I Almost Got Run Over At My Auburn Wal Mart
I will be hosting Thanksgiving this year and in order to do that, I need stuff and things. I didn't realize how much goes into hosting a holiday dinner. Not only do you need the food but you also need the booze and decorations. Now a days, many "hosters" buy...
