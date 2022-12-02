Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education. Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases. Richland One made a statement responding...
WIS-TV
Midlands Technical College to graduate 26 paramedics
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Technical College will be graduating 26 paramedics in its’ fall 2022 paramedic graduation. All graduates will go into paramedic positions with their current employer once they have their paramedic certification. Here are a few notes regarding the paramedic program at Midlands Technical College:. Multiple...
WIS-TV
Two students arrested after fight at Midlands high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports two students at Richland Northeast have been arrested for fighting. Officials said a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, who are brothers, have been charged with multiple offenses after assaulting other students and a deputy. School resource officers responded to a...
WIS-TV
S.C. State program to increase Black male teachers receives $90k grant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Black men making up less than three percent of the state’s teacher workforce, a program at South Carolina State University which aims to increase that pool of educators statewide is getting a $90,000 grant. S.C. State received the three-year Life2 federal grant, funded through...
WIS-TV
Columbia Housing to unveil new ground on Haven at Palmer Pointe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Housing is planning to break ground on Haven at Pamer Pointe. the ground is a brand new 150-unit community at 1135 Carter Street. According to officials, the $36-million-dollar development will feature 1-bedroom units designed for individuals 62 years old and older. The project is projected...
WIS-TV
River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A River Bluff teacher is facing charges Tuesday after investigators found a gun in her vehicle on school grounds. Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington was cited on a weapons law violation. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Green said School Resource...
WIS-TV
All Access Columbia free Resource Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia will be partnering with the Columbia Office of Business Opportunity to host an upcoming Resource Fair through “All Access Columbia”. All Access Columbia is a quarterly initiative that aims to provide opportunities, information and resources to residents. The resource fair...
WIS-TV
Columbia Burglaries on rise
Local organization "The Grow Foundation" is hosting a Toy drive and looking to help families in the Midlands by providing children. Home for the Holidays, Tips to Helping Seniors While your Home for the Holidays. Soda City Live: Blythewood Christmas Parade and the Christkindl Market. Two big events. One small,...
WIS-TV
Sumter police locate missing teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager. Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1. Ms. Williams is back...
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: A Hometown Christmas Parade in Hopkins
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Hopkins is gearing up to celebrate its first ever Christmas parade- “A hometown Christmas parade” to be exact and it’s all being put on by nonprofit “The Village SC” and other partners. The inaugural event will take place...
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson issues prescribed burn advisory
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Fort Jackson advised the public it will be conducted a prescribed burn. The burn will begin at 11 a.m. in Training Area 26B. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
WIS-TV
Detectives release video, photos of suspects in Lexington apartment shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Detectives from the Lexington Police Department Tuesday released new images and video from an apartment complex shooting. Investigators said the ongoing investigation started on Oct. 9. At around 10 a.m. officers were called to the Reserve at Mill Landing apartments on East Main St. On arrival, they found a man outside his apartment with gunshot wounds to his lower body.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Family of missing Orangeburg five-year-old issues plea for safe return
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The family of missing five-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return Monday. Her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead after a welfare check on Thanksgiving. The family last heard from Jumper on Nov. 1. An autopsy report ruled Jumper’s death a homicide, she died...
WIS-TV
Local pharmacies struggle to meet demand for flu medications amid shortages
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is experiencing its most active flu season in a decade, with 30 times the number of cases this year compared to last. That, combined with surging Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID cases, has led to nationwide shortages for some key medications. According to...
WIS-TV
USC to launch free Apple coding course for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina and Apple have partnered together to launch a free coding certification course in the Spring 2023 semester. The course will teach Apple’s iOS language to students at USC and residents across South Carolina. The pilot course is led by a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Toy Drive with Caroling with a guest appearance from Santa
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Its the season of giving!. Local organization “The Grow Foundation” is hosting a Toy drive and looking to help families in the Midlands by providing children. What’s even cooler about this drive, is the collaboration with other organizations and creatives, like local artist TiffanyJ...
WIS-TV
West Columbia property receives $60 million redevelopment investment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-acre property in West Columbia is being redeveloped as part of an estimated $60 million project. The property along Sunset Boulevard was sold by NAI Columbia as a part of a $3.75 million deal to bring mix-use development, housing, and commercial growth. Once completed it will become Langley Pointe.
WIS-TV
Annual Flu Vaccine Week encourages families to get their shots
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With flu already surging across the country and fears of a tripledemic of flu, RSV, and Covid viruses circulating this fall and winter, this year’s CDC annual National Influenza Vaccination Week (December 4 – 10) is even a more crucial reminder of the importance of getting a flu shot to help stop the spread.
