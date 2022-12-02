ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

cw39.com

Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
texasbreaking.com

Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money

The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Darius Elam gets new hearing on recanted informant testimony

Darius Elam, the former TSU student/athlete who received a life sentence for aggravated robbery after questionable, paid HPD informant testimony in 1984, is finally getting a hearing on Dec. 7, 2022, in Judge Josh Hill’s Court. The hearing will be held take place at 232 Criminal Court, 1201 Franklin...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston rap legend Z-Ro recieves honorary doctorate

HOUSTON - Houston rap legend Z-Ro certainly had an eventful weekend, where he and dozens of other notable figures were presented with an honorary doctorate. The Mo City Don rapper, whose real name is Joseph McVey, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University over the weekend. Additionally, he was presented with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Thieves steal catalytic converters from HISD buses

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Independent School District is having to rely on “substitute vehicles” to cover 14 routes to and home from schools after thieves stole the catalytic converters from at least 12 buses. The thefts happened sometime during the Thanksgiving break at HISD’s Northwest Motor...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston

HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Married Harris County couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County. It happened around 7 p.m. when deputy constables with Harris Co. Pct. 4 were called to an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. near Hardy Toll Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. E.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Still Unsolved

Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar

Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Heads to Independence Bowl

HOUSTON – University of Houston Football makes its 30th bowl appearance all-time when the Cougars face off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 23, from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. To request tickets in the Houston seating...
HOUSTON, TX

