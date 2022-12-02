Read full article on original website
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Police: 2 arrests made in connection with deadly shooting of rapper Takeoff
The Houston Police Department is expected to release an update Friday on the deadly shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff.
Click2Houston.com
Wine bottle left at scene where rapper Takeoff was killed was used to pull suspect’s fingerprints, investigators say
HOUSTON – A suspect accused of fatally shooting Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston appeared in court Monday. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $2 million. Cameron Isiah Joshua, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. During his court appearance, Clark’s...
Video shows technician wrestle with wanted man accused of robbing ATM near Gulfton
The ATM technician wrestled with the suspect but backed off when he told him he had a gun, HPD said. The suspect got away in a black SUV.
Woman shot in neck after cashing check in SW Houston, HPD says
Another woman is accused of opening fire and taking the victim's car, which led officers on a short chase Monday afternoon.
cw39.com
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
cw39.com
Deputies looking for suspect in deadly shooting at northwest Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A gunman is on the run after killing a man at a northwest Houston motel on Sunday. Harris County deputies were called to a motel on 13290 FM 1960 around 11:15 a.m. Deputies said that the two men got into a fight before the shooting happened.
cw39.com
Man charged with shooting ex-girlfriend through apartment window denied bond
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man charged with capital murder was denied bond for killing his ex-girlfriend in southeast Houston. Prosecutors say Richard Hemphill is a “community threat,” according to court documents. Houston police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at 7402 Calhoun Road around 4...
texasbreaking.com
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money
The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
cw39.com
Top 10 FBI convicted murder fugitive captured in Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Patrick Paul Carrier, 47, of Houston, was arrested by Texas DPS Special Agents and Troopers on November 21. In 1993, Carrier was convicted of murder and received a 45-year sentence. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of cocaine and subsequently sentenced to six months of confinement. He was last released on parole in October 2020.
KHOU
Man shot multiple times, killed at motel off FM 1960, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting happened at a motel off FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway just after 11 a.m. Sunday. Gonzalez tweeted that the man was found with multiple...
fox26houston.com
Man shot, killed outside south Houston nightclub: police
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting outside a nightclub in South Houston. It happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of Fuqua St. when responding officers were called to a shooting scene. There, investigators said they found a man, about 19-years-old, in the parking lot behind a club with a gunshot wound to the chest.
defendernetwork.com
Darius Elam gets new hearing on recanted informant testimony
Darius Elam, the former TSU student/athlete who received a life sentence for aggravated robbery after questionable, paid HPD informant testimony in 1984, is finally getting a hearing on Dec. 7, 2022, in Judge Josh Hill’s Court. The hearing will be held take place at 232 Criminal Court, 1201 Franklin...
fox26houston.com
Houston rap legend Z-Ro recieves honorary doctorate
HOUSTON - Houston rap legend Z-Ro certainly had an eventful weekend, where he and dozens of other notable figures were presented with an honorary doctorate. The Mo City Don rapper, whose real name is Joseph McVey, received an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Humanities from Leaders Esteem Christian Bible University over the weekend. Additionally, he was presented with a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
cw39.com
Thieves steal catalytic converters from HISD buses
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Independent School District is having to rely on “substitute vehicles” to cover 14 routes to and home from schools after thieves stole the catalytic converters from at least 12 buses. The thefts happened sometime during the Thanksgiving break at HISD’s Northwest Motor...
fox26houston.com
'Big Shades Bandit' arrested by FBI for multiple bank robberies in Houston
HOUSTON - FBI Houston has made an arrest in a series of bank robberies done by a suspect they called ‘Big Shades Bandit.’. According to officials, Malik Johnson, 21, was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after committing a series of bank robberies around Houston. He was given the name ‘Big Shades Bandit', because he was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank robbery on June 29.
Investigation underway after boy gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say
Houston police said three people have been detained for questioning after an 8-year-old boy got access to a gun and fired at the 5-year-old, who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
fox26houston.com
Married Harris County couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Harris County. It happened around 7 p.m. when deputy constables with Harris Co. Pct. 4 were called to an apartment complex in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Blvd. near Hardy Toll Rd. and FM 1960 Rd. E.
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A Bar
Delano BurkesPhoto by(Disappeared Blog) HOUSTON, TEXAS: On Friday, November 25, 2022, a startling discovery was made. A body was found floating in the Houston Ship Channel in the 9600 block of High-Level Road. A tugboat noticed the body while traversing the waters. Delano Burkes had been missing for nearly two weeks before this tragic discovery took place.
uhcougars.com
Houston Heads to Independence Bowl
HOUSTON – University of Houston Football makes its 30th bowl appearance all-time when the Cougars face off against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 23, from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. To request tickets in the Houston seating...
Klein Forest HS standout football players at center of signing day as they commit to Arkansas and UH
Help us say congrats! Brad and Parker, who has over a 4.0 GPA, just committed to the next steps in their journey which include playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks and University of Houston!
