Local Communities, Counties Receive Community Crossings Grant Funds
LAWRENCE — Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Mike Smith recently announced 229 Indiana cities, towns and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program. Area recipients include. Akron, $222,885.
Holcomb Directs Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day to honor the lives lost when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Flags should be flown at half-staff at the Indiana Statehouse from sunrise until...
