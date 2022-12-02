Read full article on original website
South Dakota Beats Minnesota And Iowa For ‘Best States To Live’
Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota are close neighbors, but this study says they are not equal when it comes to being the best place to live. I have personally spent a lot of time living, working, and vacationing in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. They are three uniquely different states...
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Have You Ever Had South Dakota Tiger Meat?
It was the mid-1970's and I was a young pup working at my first radio job in Winner, South Dakota. I had just started doing high school sports play-by-play when one of the coaches said the local sports booster club was needin' to raise some money, so they were sponsoring a Tiger Meat feed and I was invited.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Based on Livability Score
There are countless amazing places to call "home" in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes. From the area of the boundary waters in the northeast to the sprawling farmland of the southwest, and everywhere in between; there's truly something for everyone in Minnesota. With that being said, some places outshine...
Say What? South Dakota Is Filled Full of a Bunch of Fast-Talkers?
I think the common perception of people living here in the Midwest or flyover country as coasties like to refer to it, is we are a bunch of uneducated, simple-minded, slowing-moving, uncultured folk. This part of the country has been labeled as being packed full of lots of farmers, lots of open space, not much, if any diversity, and completely devoid of any fast-talking, well-read, slick, sophisticated city types.
Six Animals That Shockingly Lived in Iowa
Let's face it: Iowa isn't exactly the first place that comes to mind when thinking of large beasts or apex predators. In fact, barely any exist in the Hawkeye State these days. But that wasn't always the case. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, all six of these...
Minnesota Family Opens Very Unique Drive-Thru Lefse Stand
Only in Minnesota would you find a drive-thru Lefse stand! Uff-Da! Don't ya just love it!?. Lefse should be the Minnesota state food. It isn't easy to make, but boy is it delicious when topped with butter, sugar, and maybe a little sprinkle of cinnamon. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian...
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Among Best for Girls’ Night Out
With another weekend on the horizon, now is the ideal time to start planning that next get-together with your closest friends. And if you're looking for just the right combination of fun and affordability for your outing, the Tri-State Area is the place to be. Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota...
South Dakota Volleyball Makes ESPN..But They Aren’t The Highlight
It's always exciting to see South Dakota college sports make a major sports highlight on networks like ESPN. One South Dakota university just made an appearance on an ESPN highlight. However, this South Dakota team wasn't the main attraction in this epic video. The University of South Dakota volleyball team...
How Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank In Helping Stranded Drivers?
When the next snowstorm is expected to impact the Sioux Falls area, will you be prepared? If you become stranded, what are the chances someone will stop and help you?. First of all, you should already know that living in South Dakota you're surrounded by friendly empathetic neighbors. And in most situations, you never have to question if they will do the right thing.
Amazing Animal Video From Remote Minnesota Snowmobile Trail
Check out this amazing video from a remote Minnesota snowmobile trail. It's the highlights from a year's worth of capturing wild animals as they move through the rustic Northwoods. Voyageurs Wolf Project posted a video of cool animal highlights. They took a year's worth of footage and condensed it down...
Iowa among States Hit by Most Weather Disasters in Last Decade
During a week where a lot of us saw our first measurable snowfall of the season, we were all reminded about how much the weather can wreak havoc on our lives in short order. And while our recent precipitation fell far short of a blizzard, we know full well just how devastating the weather can be.
This Botched Hanging Was the Last Public Execution in Minnesota
The state of Minnesota abolished the death penalty over 100 years ago in 1911. Ever wonder why? Well, as the saying goes, for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction, and that certainly was the case when it comes to capital punishment. As it turns out, we can...
Christmas Wreath Laying at South Dakota Veterans Cemetery Scheduled
It's a tradition that has now reached its 30th year in America and you can take part later this month in South Dakota, honoring those who served to preserve the freedoms we hold so dear. Saturday, December 17, the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the Midwest...
Are Studded Snow Tires Even Legal In Minnesota, Iowa, and SD?
Some folks prefer putting Studded Snow Tires on their car or truck for the winter season. But are they even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. When winter hits in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota icy, slippery roads are always a concern. Some states feel the metal spikes that...
Was This In Minnesota? It’s Hard To Believe That This Was Caught On Camera!
Since Minnesota has seen colder temps, and we know there is ice out on the lakes in Northern Minnesota, a bunch of us Central Minnesotans have started to get the itch to head out and drop in a line. I was scrolling through Instagram the other day and ran across this Reel from the Sportsman's Journal TV, and I had to watch it twice to figure out where the 2nd fish came from! Could this have been filmed in Northern Minnesota right before Thanksgiving?
Is It Illegal To Cut Through A Parking Lot In Minnesota?
The light is turned red as you drive up to an intersection, you could pull through the corner gas station parking lot, miss the red light, make your turn, and save some time. If you aren't guilty of corner-cutting you have at least considered it a time or two. So...
Talented South Dakota Singer Voted Off ‘The Voice’
South Dakota has been cheering on its hometown hero Rowan Grace through her journey on NBC's The Voice. After another live performance on TV this past Monday night, Rowan Grace set out to prove to the nation that she deserved to move on to the Semi-Final round. The question is...did America vote to keep her in the competition?
Is It Illegal To Let Your Car Warm Up In Minnesota?
It's -20 below, your car is covered with ice, and you want to start it to let it warm up while you go back inside for a few minutes. Is that even legal in Minnesota?. There are many winter mornings in Minnesota when you wake up to below-zero temperatures with your vehicle covered in snow. So it seems logical to start your car up, turn the heater on full blast, and go back into the warmth of your house while your car gets nice and toasty warm.
