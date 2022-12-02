Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After Alleged Affair: Report
Nia Long and Ime Udoka have reportedly broken up. Nia Long and Ime Udoka have broken up after spending 13 years together following Udoka’s alleged affair. The former Boston Celtics head coach reportedly had a relationship with a female staffer within the organization. The team suspended him for the incident.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kyle Kuzma Reveals How Lakers Trade Changed Him
Kyle Kuzma is on another level this year. When Kyle Kuzma was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers, many figured that he would become a star. However, no one would have expected the path he took to get there. For instance, Kuzma had some issues while in Los Angeles, as he found himself being the target of criticism over every little thing.
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Reiterates Tom Brady’s GOAT Status
LeBron’s respect for Brady runs deep. LeBron James has always been a huge fan of Tom Brady. These two men have excelled at their respective sports at the exact same time. While Brady might be eight years older than LeBron, there is no doubt they are comparable. Despite their ages, they are still at the top, which is truly impressive.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ja Morant To Receive His Own Signature Shoe
Nike will be rewarding Morant shortly. Ja Morant has been having a great season so far. Over the past few years, Morant has steadily improved and now, he is a superstar. Consequently, the Memphis Grizzlies have gotten a lot better as well. At this point, there are many who believe Morant will bring the first-ever NBA title to Memphis.
hotnewhiphop.com
Paul Pierce Delivers Rare Lakers Praise
Paul Pierce likes what he’s seeing from the Lakers right now. Paul Pierce has always had beef with the Los Angeles Lakers, and for good reason. As a star on the Boston Celtics, the Lakers were the enemy. Not to mention, they fought the Lakers twice in the NBA Finals during Pierce’s time with the team. Although they won one of those matchups, the bad blood is always there.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Defends HBCU Comments After Deion Sanders’ Exit
Sharpe has been taking heavy hits from critics but remains unmoved in his support of Sanders leaving Jackson state for Colorado. Following a grueling day of backlash, Shannon Sharpe is putting his critics in their places. The big news in the sports world is Deion Sanders exiting his coaching gig at Jackson State University, an HBCU, for a new position at the University of Colorado, Boulder. The former NFL great has been advocating for HBCUs and encouraging developing players to attend such institutions. Later, when it was confirmed he was leaving JSU, people called him out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Gets Real About Baker Mayfield
Stephen A. Smith has always been critical of Baker Mayfield. Stephen A. Smith has always been brutally honest when it comes to his opinions. If he thinks you are a scrub, he will let you know that. Oftentimes, he does it in the most hilarious ways possible. However, there are some players out there who will get offended by what he has to say.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Where OBJ Should Go
Stephen A. had an interesting take on OBJ. Stephen A. Smith, much like the rest of the football world, is trying to figure out where Odell Beckham Jr. may go. The wide receiver is currently a free agent, and over the last little while, he has been meeting with a wide range of teams. First, he met with the New York Giants. Additionally, he has met with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Criticized For HBCU Take
Shannon Sharpe’s take on HBCUs was in response to Deion Sanders leaving JSU for Colorado. Shannon Sharpe is someone who was able to excel at an HBCU. He went to Savannah State and he eventually turned that into a successful NFL career. Sharpe went on to win three Super Bowl titles, and to this day, he is considered as a top five tight end to ever do it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deion Sanders Channels 2Pac While Meeting His New Team
Deion Sanders made quite the impression with his new players. Deion Sanders has been in the news quite a bit over the last couple of days. This is the result of his latest announcement in the college football world. After three seasons of coaching at Jackson State University, Deion will now be taking his coaching prowess to Colorado.
Comments / 0