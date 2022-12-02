Read full article on original website
The Dispatch
Commissioners Vote 4-2 To Cancel Contract For Sports Complex Land
SNOW HILL – Worcester County officials voted Tuesday to cancel the contract to purchase land on Route 50 for a sports complex. In the same meeting two new commissioners were sworn in and leadership of the board changed from Commissioner Joe Mitrecic to Commissioner Chip Bertino, the commissioners vote 4-2 to end the contract to purchase the Harrison property next to Stephen Decatur High School.
WBOC
Wicomico County Swears in its First Woman as County Executive
SALISBURY, Md.- Republican Julie Giordano was sworn as the Wicomico County Executive at a ceremony held Tuesday morning at the James Bennett High School auditorium. Giordano is the first woman to serve as Wicomico County Executive. "I woke up this morning just anxious and ready to have this part over...
WMDT.com
Upper Ferry construction still on pause, unavailable parts cause delay
SALISBURY, Md.- Things are still at a standstill for construction on the Upper Ferry in Salisbury. Since last May, the ferry has been out of commission due to a mechanical failure. Repairs were scheduled to be completed back in October. We sat down with Wicomico County’s Road Superintendent Lee Outen...
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
WBOC
Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon
DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
WBOC
DNREC and La Vida Hospitality Terminate Cape Henlopen State Park Restaurant Proposal
LEWES, Del. - Officials from The Delaware Department of Natural Resources announced at a public meeting Monday night regarding a potential new restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park, that both DNREC and La Vida Hospitality LLC have mutually decided to not move forward with the proposal. "There's some outstanding concerns...
carolinecircle.com
(Easton, Md. – Dec. 5, 2022) Choptank Health brings health programs to BAAM
Choptank Community Health System is partnering with Building African American Minds as a participant in BAAM’s ‘Your Wellness Matters’ program to help address students’ physical and mental health needs through monthly educational sessions. BAAM’s ‘Your Wellness Matters’ program was recently announced by BAAM Director of Instruction,...
delawarepublic.org
Construction on a new Sussex Central H.S. underway in Georgetown
A new 309,000-square-foot school is coming to Georgetown. Ground was broken late last month on the new Sussex Central High School, which will be located right next to the current school on Patriots Way. “Our existing Sussex Central High School was built for 1,500 students," said Indian River School District...
WMDT.com
SFD Sergeant and SWIFT Team honored at banquet
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Fire Department’s Sergeant David Phippin and the SWIFT Team received the Mayor’s Award for Exemplary Service at the City of Salisbury Annual Banquet. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
WGMD Radio
US Army Corps & DNREC Sign Cost-Sharing Agreement
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Philadelphia District has signed a feasibility cost sharing agreement with DNREC to initiate a new study for the Delaware Inland Bays. The signing of this agreement on November 29, 2022, formally kicks off the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay Coast Coastal Storm Risk Management Study. The study will evaluate various alternatives to manage risk from coastal storms that impact the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay Coast.
WMDT.com
“It’s open to all students:” Merit scholarship increase provides additional funding for future Salisbury University students
SALISBURY, Md. – $10,600. That’s the estimated price tag future Salisbury University students can expect to pay per year for tuition and fees starting the 2023-2024 academic year. Help covering that bill comes from the university recently announcing a 21% increase in their merit scholarship funding. “And these...
Delaware town holding Christmas party at controversial museum that flies Confederate flag
The municipality of Georgetown, Delaware, has been embroiled in controversy for several months after giving a nearly $25,000 grant to a museum that flies a Confederate battle flag. Local NAACP leaders and civil rights groups have excoriated the town council, which violated the state’s open meetings law and its own...
WMDT.com
Free Pre-K programming amongst focuses for Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore, advocates weigh in
MARYLAND – “Starting it at a young age is amazing because it gives them that head start to those basic skills that they’ll need to succeed in school,” Amazing Grace Learning Center Assistant Director Kaitlyn Hall said. Of Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore’s many plans of...
WMDT.com
Salisbury announces start date, details for single-use plastic bag ban
SALISBURY, Md. – If you live in Salisbury, get ready to say goodbye to single-use plastic bags. “It’s our mission as stewards of this city to act when we know we can address the issues we know me must. That’s precisely what we’re doing,” said Mayor Jake Day at a Monday press conference.
Cape Gazette
Milton looks to upgrade waterfront area
Milton officials are aiming to turn the town into an ecotourism destination. Ideas include a waterfront walking trail and improvements to the town’s marina. The first step is to replace or better maintain the rip rap surrounding Memorial Park. The town’s parks committee has begun researching grant funding for...
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic expands course offerings for students interested in Communications
SALISBURY, Md. – Wor-Wic Community College recently expanded their communication offerings for their general studies degree. Students can choose from courses like Introduction to Human Communication, Writing for Digital Media, and more. We’re told it’s a move to expose more students to the field if they choose to major...
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. students get visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus
DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Students from Dorchester County Public Schools were visited by Santa and Mrs. Claus last week. They must have been on the good list this year, as they got a chance to meet Old St. Nick and take part in lots of festive activities. They decorated ornaments and cookies, played reindeer games, and even had a nice spaghetti dinner with the jolly couple.
WMDT.com
Older Driver Safety Awareness Week: Tips for seniors and their caregivers on Delmarva
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Transportation fears are far too often the barrier that prevents seniors from living their lives the way they would like too, but fortunately for them and their families there are some helpful tips that can make all the difference when it comes to driving. Mobility...
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula
If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.
