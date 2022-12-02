Read full article on original website
Marco Pires
3d ago
please think about this when you think you don't need to wear a seat belt you never know . may this man rest in peace .
No injuries reported in MISD bus crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- No injuries were reported in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a Midland ISD bus crash, a district spokesperson said. The crash between a bus and a truck happened a little before 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Bentwood Drive and Thomason Drive. Witnesses at the scene said a truck and bus collided […]
DPS investigating deadly crash in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS has confirmed it is investigating a deadly crash in Midland County between Greenwood and Stanton. The crash took place around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of FM 307 and SCR 1050. DPS reports it involved two commercial trucks. At this time there is...
cbs7.com
Semi-truck snags powerlines in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police department is on scene near 8th and Nabors where semi-truck hit power lines and a transformer, knocking them down. OPD had to block the area until electricity could be shut off and the area made safe.S ome of the businesses in the area will be closed.
One dead after crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One Person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on December 1. 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery of Midland was killed in the fatal crash that occurred on SH 158 at 5:20 p.m. The initial investigation revealed that Montgomery, driving a 2018 Toyota 4Runner, was traveling...
Bicyclist injured in DWI crash, one arrested
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and seriously injured a bicyclist in a crash. James Thomas Allen, 32, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and Evading Arrest. According to court documents, on […]
Company gathering ends in arrest for Midland man
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A company gathering ended in arrest for one Midland man after he was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend following an argument with a co-worker. Joseph France, 37, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, around 1:50 a.m. on December 2, officers with […]
cbs7.com
Midland County ready for Midkiff, Cotton Flat demolition
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - If you travel on Cotton Flat Rd. or Midkiff Rd., your drive is about to get more difficult. The demolition of the bridges at Midkiff and Cotton Flat along I-20 will majorly impact South Midland residents like Ben Weihrich. “I use Midkiff about four times per...
fox34.com
Tahoka man dies in Gaines Co. crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Tahoka man has died after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. just northwest of Seminole. Lousie H. Salinas, 67, was driving west on CR 206 while another vehicle driven by 48-year-old Darryl Ramon Jeffley was heading north on SH 214.
Benjamin Montgomery Died In A Motor vehicle crash In Midland (Midland, TX)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash in Midland. The officials stated that only one vehicle is involved in the collision. Midland resident Benjamin Montgomery was on SH 158 heading west.
cbs7.com
Arrest made in car theft at Legacy High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to court documents, Anzel Coleman is now charged with theft of property greater than $30,000 less than $150,000. On Nov. 21, officers with Midland Police Department responded to Legacy High School in response to a stolen vehicle, a Black Toyota 4Runner. When officers arrived on scene the plates matched the license plate number to a stolen car in MPD’s system.
Andrews County crash victim remembered
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Friends and family spent Monday paying their final respects to 19-year-old Fabian Tercero who was killed last weekend in a rollover truck crash on Highway 385 near Andrews. A close friend of Fabian’s mother told ABC Big 2 News what made the young man so special to his family and […]
Three men arrested in death of 11-month-old
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the […]
everythinglubbock.com
Denver City teen dies after being ejected in Andrews County crash Friday, DPS says
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City teenager was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of...
cbs7.com
ECISD student arrested after threat to shoot administrator
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday afternoon ECISD police arrested a female student from Wilson & Young Middle School after reports were made that the 13 year old threatened to shoot an administrator and shoot up the school. According to ECISD the student was charged with Threat of Exhibition/ use of...
MPD investigating HEB theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on November 29, the man and woman pictured below entered an HEB store and walked away with more than $550 worth of unpaid merchandise. Anyone who recognizes either suspect […]
Odessan charged with reckless driving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly sped toward law enforcement officials who were searching for a suspect who was trying to evade arrest. Jose Padilla, 51, has been charged with Reckless Driving. According to a police report, on November 29, detectives with the Odessa Police […]
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
cbs7.com
Fatal crash in Andrews County on US 385
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, on December 02, 2022, at 07:20 AM, a fatal crash occurred on US 385, 5 miles south of Andrews. Officials determined that Aaron Alfedo-Cordova Bustillos, 24, was traveling southbound on US 385 and veered off the roadway to the east. The driver then oversteered causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times and the passenger, identified as Fabian Tercero, 19, was ejected from the vehicle.
MPD searching for suspect in sporting goods theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 18, a man, woman, and three children pictured below, entered Dick’s Sporting Goods and visited the golf section. Investigators said the man then picked up more […]
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/7/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 12/7/22. An upper level disturbance will move across West Texas on Wednesday and use the moist air that is place to develop more showers and a few thunderstorms later in the day. The best area for thunderstorms will be across the Permian Basin and southeast New Mexico with heavy rain possible in some areas.
