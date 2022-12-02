Jamey Chadwell is making the move from Coastal Carolina to Liberty. According to multiple reports, Chadwell is heading to Liberty to replace Hugh Freeze. Chadwell has been the coach at Coastal for the past four seasons and the Chanticleers have won at least nine games in each of the past three years. The CCU offense under Chadwell has been one of the most fun and creative in college football.

CONWAY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO