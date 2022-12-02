Read full article on original website
Ramsey Taylor
4d ago
As a diehard RAMS fan since 1972, I think with Stafford, Kupp and more players out from injuries, "call it a day". Put the 2nd and 3rd string players in and let our starters heal up.
Reply(1)
2
Related
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
It's safe to say that fans aren't thrilled with the referees in the Titans at Eagles game on Sunday. Tennessee was hit with a controversial penalty for a hit on Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday. The penalty call sparked a lot of reaction from fans on Sunday afternoon. Video...
Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news
After making last year’s College Football Playoff and notching the program’s first win over the rival Ohio State Buckeyes in a decade, Jim Harbaugh tried to leave the Michigan Wolverines for the NFL, interviewing with multiple teams across the league before ultimately returning to Michigan after those opportunities didn’t materialize. He then reworked his contract and said he Read more... The post Football world reacts to shocking Jim Harbaugh NFL news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Richard Sherman Reacts To Russell Wilson's Latest Loss
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign continues to get worse. They let a 9-3 lead slip away late in the fourth quarter as they gave up a 91-yard drive to the Baltimore Ravens and lost, 10-9. Brandon McManus then missed a 63-yard game-winner as time expired to push their record to 3-9.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers screams at head coach Matt LaFleur for not throwing challenge flag vs. Bears
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seemed to voice his frustrations with head coach Matt LaFleur after not throwing a challenge flag against the Chicago Bears.
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
Joe Burrow Had 4-Word Postgame Message For Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow got the better of Patrick Mahomes once again on Sunday afternoon. The Cincinnati Bengals topped the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati topped Kansas City, 27-24, on Sunday. Following the game, Burrow had a simple four-word message for Mahomes. "We'll see...
NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday
You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
Saints committed 1 massive mistake in choke job against Bucs
The New Orleans Saints dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 54 minutes of Monday night’s Week 13 game. They were leading 16-3 with five and a half minutes left and somehow managed to blow it and lose 17-16. There was one moment in the fourth quarter where things completely...
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
175K+
Followers
22K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 5