Boston left stunned after remains of four infants discovered at apartmentcreteBoston, MA
Boston area apartments available from $1,257 a month through affordable housing lotteriesBeth TorresBoston, MA
‘Gender as a Show!’ combines drag with deeper reflectionThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
Security for Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit "an expensive endeavor"
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday. The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine. "The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton. The festivities will start at 4...
Kate Middleton & Prince William Are Reportedly Using Their Boston Trip to 'Maintain a Sense of Relevance'
As Kate Middleton and Prince William get ready for their trip to Boston, royal watchers are weighing in on the importance of their presence in the U.S. for the palace. It’s not just the Earthshot Prize Awards that they are here for — the couple is trying to prove that the monarchy has a place in modern society. The Prince and Princess of Wales will be the first look at the “more updated, modernized family that they want to represent,” Boston University history professor Arianne J. Chernock told The New York Times. She believes that Kate and William have “a tall...
Fans compare Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo in rain to Harry and Meghan’s viral umbrella picture
As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.The Prince and Princess of Wales, who touched down in the United States this week for the first time in eight years, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post about their arrival in Massachusetts. Their visit to Boston is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Friday.“Boston, what a welcome!” they wrote. “Looking forward to...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Kate Middleton Wore A Rented Gown And Princess Diana's Necklace To The Earthshot Prize Awards In Boston
The Princess of Wales paid 74 pounds ($91) to rent the frock in keeping with the event's environmental consciousness theme.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Marshfield double homicide: What we know so far
Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth remains at large and is wanted in connection to the crime. Police are still searching for the man who allegedly killed a Marshfield couple in their home sometime over the past week. Officials believe Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth is responsible for the grisly double...
