Trevon Diggs Named NFL's Best Corner (By Trevon Diggs)! Cowboys Injury Practice Update

By Mike Fisher
 4 days ago

Says Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in a statement that is more about his growing self-confidence than any arrogance: "I wouldn’t say another corner is better than me.''

FRISCO - One easy argument to make about Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs: He is the best play-making cornerback in the NFL.

As he's developed as a "cover corner,'' he also might be the best player at his position.

In fact, Trevon Diggs just gort named "best cornerback in the NFL'' by ... none other than Trevon Diggs.

“I just would never put another corner in front of me,'' said Diggs on Friday in a statement that is more about his growing self-confidence than any arrogance. "I wouldn’t say another corner is better than me.''

Funny thing about it is, as biased as Diggs might be, or as possible as it is that he's sort of having fun with the concept of "naming himself,'' he's not really wrong.

He plans to once again show off his skills on national TV against the visiting Indianapolis Colts on "Sunday Night Football,' ' but first much shake off the illness bug that kept him out of practice here at The Star on Wednesday and Thursday. The Friday injury report - the final check-in on the subject ahead of Week 13 - lists him as "questionable'' for the game, though coach Mike McCarthy is suggesting that Diggs and out-sick receiver Michael Gallup will both play.

This year, Diggs has 13 passes defended and three interceptions to follow up on his breakout 2021 campaign in which he totaled a league-high 11 interceptions and 21 passes defended, thus earning his first Pro-Bowl and All-Pro honors.

The 8-3 Cowboys are preparing in a "respectful'' way for the 4-7-1 Colts , and if that approach pays off? Trevon Diggs will continue to collect respect from talent evaluators not named "Trevon Diggs.''

