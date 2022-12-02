Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Coordinated animal poaching crew in Ventura County busted by Fish and Wildlife
Six people are in custody and a seventh is being sought by authorities after California Fish and Wildlife game wardens busted an alleged poaching ring that spanned several years and involved the cooperation of a local grocery market. They’re called the E-Bike Crew, a group of six men who are...
Ventura Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Includes Orange County, Ends in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit ended in Los Angeles Monday night after authorities chased the suspect vehicle through multiple counties. Around 9:00 p.m., Dec. 6, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led California Highway Patrol to Orange County on the 5 Freeway and back toward Los Angeles, ending on 7th Street over the Los Angeles River.
Paradise Post
Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California
LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
Hit-and-run suspect leads authorities on chase from Ventura County to OC
A hit-and-run suspect left a crash in Ventura County and fled officers at high speeds through LA and OC.
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Ventura County (CA) Fire Department Shows Off Drought-Conscience Equipment
The Ventura County Fire Department is one of the first two agencies to use a Pump-Pod — a system that can capture and recirculate roughly 4 million gallons of water each year—to address severe drought, toacorn.com reported. California’s ongoing drought means that an endless amount of water flowing...
commercialintegrator.com
Ventura County Shifts to Remote Courtroom Proceedings
Courts have been shifting to virtual court proceedings using video teleconferencing for a variety of reasons including cost and safety. The COVID pandemic forced more courts to adapt. Without being able to meet safely in person, the pandemic caused a rapid adoption to remote courtroom proceedings. The key challenge is...
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
L.A. on verge of returning to indoor mask mandate amid COVID-19 surge
Los Angeles County is on the verge of returning to indoor mask mandates following a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
kclu.org
National radio industry icon who lived in Santa Barbara County dies
A longtime Santa Barbara County resident who was a pioneer in the modern-day radio industry has died. Norm Pattiz founded the radio syndication company “Westwood One.” It carried shows like Larry King’s national radio talk show, “Loveline with Dr. Drew,” and the legendary “Dr. Demento” show. He eventually left the company, but Westwood One still syndicates news and sports broadcasts, like NFL football games.
Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night
Around 9:30 p.m. last night electrical service between Garden and State Street was lost due to equipment failure, according to Southern California Edison. The post Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
andnowuknow.com
Bobalu Details Strawberry Harvest Update
SANTA MARIA, CA - Reminiscent of red holiday lights on a green Christmas tree, Bobalu strawberries are being harvested in California and Mexico as the winter gets in full swing. “We are happy to say that we are still harvesting fruit from our fall crop here in California in December!...
Gov. Newsom appoints Laura Capps Second District Supervisor
Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Laura Capps County Supervisor for the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, District 2, where she was elected on June 7, 2022, to serve for a four-year term.
kclu.org
Man charged with embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from Ventura County clinic
A Ventura County man is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a center which runs clinical drug trials. Gabriel Garcia was operations manager for Coastal Metabolic Research Center in Ventura. Ventura County prosecutors say he issued checks to people, and providers who didn’t exist, and then deposited them in his personal accounts.
As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate
As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds.
Top 11 Places To Visit In California During Winter (Don’t Miss Out)
California is a stunning state with a wide range of landscapes and activities to offer. Cities, breathtaking vineyards, steep mountains, sweeping coasts, and deserts so vast you’ll wonder how everything can fit into one place are only a few of the fascinating attractions.
californiahealthline.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
moneytalksnews.com
10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up
As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
Cold Front to Sweep Through Southern California Metros on Tuesday, Bringing a Round of Showers to The Region
Cold Front To Sweep Across Southern California on TuesdayPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. A storm system that is impacting Northern California today will sweep down through Southern California by Tuesday so read on for details ...
iheart.com
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
