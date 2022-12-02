ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Key News Network

Ventura Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Includes Orange County, Ends in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit ended in Los Angeles Monday night after authorities chased the suspect vehicle through multiple counties. Around 9:00 p.m., Dec. 6, Ventura County Sheriff’s Department deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle which led California Highway Patrol to Orange County on the 5 Freeway and back toward Los Angeles, ending on 7th Street over the Los Angeles River.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
commercialintegrator.com

Ventura County Shifts to Remote Courtroom Proceedings

Courts have been shifting to virtual court proceedings using video teleconferencing for a variety of reasons including cost and safety. The COVID pandemic forced more courts to adapt. Without being able to meet safely in person, the pandemic caused a rapid adoption to remote courtroom proceedings. The key challenge is...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

National radio industry icon who lived in Santa Barbara County dies

A longtime Santa Barbara County resident who was a pioneer in the modern-day radio industry has died. Norm Pattiz founded the radio syndication company “Westwood One.” It carried shows like Larry King’s national radio talk show, “Loveline with Dr. Drew,” and the legendary “Dr. Demento” show. He eventually left the company, but Westwood One still syndicates news and sports broadcasts, like NFL football games.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
andnowuknow.com

Bobalu Details Strawberry Harvest Update

SANTA MARIA, CA - Reminiscent of red holiday lights on a green Christmas tree, Bobalu strawberries are being harvested in California and Mexico as the winter gets in full swing. “We are happy to say that we are still harvesting fruit from our fall crop here in California in December!...
SANTA MARIA, CA
CBS LA

As COVID cases, other viruses continue to rise, SoCal inches closer to a mask mandate

As COVID cases and other viruses continue to rise, the Southland is inching closer to a mask mandate. Experts say the combination of COVID, the flu, and RSV is putting an enormous strain on hospitals, especially children's hospitals which are seeing an influx of RSV cases. As well, the CDC says flu levels are off the chart in California, with Los Angeles and Southern California leading the state. There are 10 other states with high infection rates. According to experts, 25 percent of people who tested for the flu in Los Angeles have tested positive. But even with viruses on the rise, one expert says that reinstating the mask mandate should be a last resort. "I think there is very little political appetite to do this and we're going to try to not do this as much as possible for the holiday," said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, a UCSF infectious disease specialist. The doctor says Los Angeles could see a mask mandate return because of city thresholds. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiahealthline.org

Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind

California Healthline senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest...
CALIFORNIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

10 Housing Markets Where Home Sellers Are Giving Up

As 2022 has marched forward, it’s become increasingly clear that the slowdown in the U.S. housing market is going to stick around for at least a little while. That reality is causing some home sellers to throw in the towel. In many cities, large numbers of sellers are removing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE

