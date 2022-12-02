Read full article on original website
WKRC
3 injured in West Chester crashes on I-75 taken to the hospital
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a couple of crashes on I-75 in West Chester Tuesday morning. The crashes were in both the northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate between Cincinnati Dayton Road and Union Centre Boulevard at about 6:15 a.m. One...
WKRC
ODOT, KYTC search for companies wanting to work on companion bridge to Brent Spence
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search begins for companies that want to work on a new companion bridge for Brent Spence Bridge. ODOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet scheduled a meeting for Wednesday morning for any firms that are interested in the project. They will learn about the design of the...
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Indiana teen rescued after Colorado avalanche in Berthoud Pass
An Indiana teenager had to be rescued after an avalanche over the weekend in Colorado.
WKRC
Former Tri-State motels among 2,277 blighted properties to be demolished in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of blighted Tri-State properties will be demolished under a plan by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Two of them are problem motels that closed years ago. As part of the Ohio building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, 2,277 properties will be demolished across the state. Among them...
Silver Alert declared for missing northwest Indiana woman
HOBART, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from northwest Indiana. Police are investigating the disappearance of 73-year-old Eva Juran. She's missing from Hobart, Indiana, which is 148 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 12 p.m.
16 Indiana Towns with Names That Make You Do a Double-Take if You Have a Dirty Mind
As a Hoosier, the chances are good that you're familiar with all the major cities across the state. There's the state capital, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, where I'm sitting right now. You also know Bloomington, Lafayette, and South Bend because they're home to Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, respectively. But our state is also full of hundreds of little towns that you're probably unfamiliar with.
Centre Daily
19-year-old hiker triggers avalanche and gets swept 40 feet, Colorado rescuers say
A stranded hiker was rescued after triggering an avalanche while on a Colorado mountain trail, rescue officials said. The 19-year-old from Indiana was hiking the Mount Flora Trail on Saturday, Dec. 3, when he “triggered an avalanche and was caught and carried at least 40 feet,” according to a Facebook post from Grand County Search and Rescue.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Thousands of Guests Visit This Indiana State Park Every Winter to Ride the Toboggan Run
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
WKRC
Driver allegedly hits Asian man, drags him 200 yards before pushing him into ditch
QUINCY, Mass. (WKRC) - A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after he allegedly hit an Asian man with his car, in what reports say was a racially-motivated attack. The victim's sister, Desiree Thien, says the two of them, along with her three children, were outside the post office Friday morning when it happened.
14news.com
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
CCSO: One dead, three injured after crash
Cass County Sheriff's are investigating a crash that left one woman dead and three others injured Friday.
WKRC
Considerable avalanche danger as next snowstorm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities are warning of the dangers of avalanches as the next winter system moves into Utah. As more snow falls on the layers from previous storms, there is also a considerable risk of avalanches. The National Weather Service early Sunday issued advisories for the...
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
Can You Legally Bury a Body on Your Property in Indiana?
We will all die at some point. You will die. I will die. Everyone we know will die. I know that sounds crass, and you probably don't like thinking about it, but you know it's true. Time is undefeated in the game of life. It wins every time. If time were a sports team, its all-time (no pun intended) record would be something like three trillion and zero. Hopefully, you're still a long way away from that day coming, but when it does, you may like the idea of making your final resting place the place you call home. But, can you legally do that if you live in Indiana?
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating an inmate death at a state correctional facility. The ISP detectives, who are from the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post, began the investigation Thursday at the request of the Westville Correctional Facility. The Westville facility reported to ISP that inmate Matthew […]
Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’
INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
