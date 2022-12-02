“This week, we approach the one-year anniversary of the Fed announcing its intent to move from an accommodative to more restrictive policy, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2021, which is known as the date of its latest pivot. The SPX closed at 4,655 the day prior to this announcement. Since then, beginning in March, six rate hikes have occurred, and we are going into this week almost 14% below the index’s close one year ago…”

3 HOURS AGO