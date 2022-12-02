Read full article on original website
The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable
The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Buy These 3 Top Stocks for Solid Earnings Acceleration
Continuous earnings growth enthralls almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
The Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now, According to the Pros
Volatility in prices for crude has made finding the best oil stocks to buy a bit trickier as we head into 2023.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 2 Worst-Performing November Stocks?
Last month, Apple and Disney were the worst performers in the blue chip index.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
PulteGroup (PHM) Hikes Dividend by 7%, Lifts Shareholders Value
PulteGroup, Inc.’s PHM stock inched up 0.83% on Dec 1, after it announced a hike of 6.7% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known homebuilder raised the quarterly dividend payout to 16 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid out on Jan 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Dec 14, 2022. Based on the stock’s closing price of $45.15 per share on Dec 1, 2022, it has a dividend yield of 1.33%.
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.
Gold prices drop solidly below $1,800 as ISM services PMI rise to 56.5 in November
(Kitco News) - The gold market is losing ground, pushing further below $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. service sector sees stronger-than-expected activity in November, according to the from Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Monday, the ISM said its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, rose to 56.5 last month, up from...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET) is a large-cap growth stock in...
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
3 Signs the Stock Market Outlook is Improving
“This week, we approach the one-year anniversary of the Fed announcing its intent to move from an accommodative to more restrictive policy, which occurred on Nov. 30, 2021, which is known as the date of its latest pivot. The SPX closed at 4,655 the day prior to this announcement. Since then, beginning in March, six rate hikes have occurred, and we are going into this week almost 14% below the index’s close one year ago…”
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Should Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/09/2010. The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $279.17 billion, making it one of...
2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
When a sector has as spectacular a year as energy stocks have had in 2022, it gets harder to find ways to allocate new money into the sector. Valuations have gone up alongside commodity prices and that's attracting investors that had shunned the sector during the previous downturn. Just because...
Australian shares gain on mining boost, cenbank decision in focus
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, as miners jumped on hopes that COVID-19 restrictions in China would be eased, with investors eyeing the central bank's policy meeting this week where they expect another interest rate hike of 25 basis points. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO added 0.3%...
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed the most recent trading day at $131.47, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%. Coming into today, shares of the industrial products company had...
