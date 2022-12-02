Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Buy These 3 Top Stocks for Solid Earnings Acceleration
Continuous earnings growth enthralls almost everyone in the investment world, right from the top brass to research analysts. This is because earnings are a measure of the money a company is making. Still, earnings acceleration works better when it comes to lifting the stock price. Studies have shown that most successful stocks have seen an acceleration in earnings before an uptick in the stock price.
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
NASDAQ
More Profit Taking Likely For Hong Kong Shares
(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had skyrocketed almost 1,450 points or 7.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 18,675-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday. The global forecast for...
Dollar General, Kroger And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mostly flat this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Dollar General Corporation DG to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $9.42 million before the opening bell. Dollar General shares fell 0.9% to $253.50 in after-hours trading.
The Best Oil Stocks to Buy Now, According to the Pros
Volatility in prices for crude has made finding the best oil stocks to buy a bit trickier as we head into 2023.
NASDAQ
Australian shares gain on mining boost, cenbank decision in focus
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, as miners jumped on hopes that COVID-19 restrictions in China would be eased, with investors eyeing the central bank's policy meeting this week where they expect another interest rate hike of 25 basis points. The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO added 0.3%...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IBTE
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the IBTE ETF (Symbol: IBTE) where we have detected an approximate $89.7 million dollar inflow -- that's a 7.2% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 52,000,000 to 55,750,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of IBTE, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. ARISTA NETWORKS INC (ANET) is a large-cap growth stock in...
NASDAQ
Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.29, changing hands as low as $32.65 per share. Cheesecake Factory Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
ValueWalk
Long-Term Investors May See A Dip In Salesforce Stock As A Buying Opportunity
Shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) are down more than 6% in pre-market trading Thursday after the software maker reported its third-quarter earnings. The results come after Salesforce slashed its year-end outlook for EPS and revenue in the prior quarter due to a weaker economic cycle. The company reaffirmed that forecast on Wednesday.
NASDAQ
Is It Safe to Invest in the Stock Market Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett
Inflation crossed the 2% target in March 2021 and it kept rising, but the Federal Reserve failed to take action for almost a full year, insisting that transitory factors were to blame. That was a costly miscalculation in hindsight, so the Fed is now trying to make up for lost time by raising interest rates at their fastest pace in four decades.
NASDAQ
3 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement
If your growth-investing days are over (or nearly so) and you're more interested in steady income, start your search with all-weather stock names that are capable of healthy dividends regardless of the economy. You'll likely need such reliability when your work income stops. Here are three such prospects that would...
NASDAQ
How The Parts Add Up: EIPX Targets $23
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (Symbol: EIPX), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $22.87 per unit.
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Commvault Systems (CVLT) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
These Are My 5 Highest-Conviction Stock Market Moves for 2023
Between skyrocketing inflation, a generally downward-trending stock market, and high-profile job losses, 2022 has been a scary year for nearly all of us. The combination of stock market declines and high inflation meant you likely moved backwards financially, unless you were one of the lucky ones whose salary managed to keep up with your costs.
NASDAQ
Cboe Global Markets and Vipshop have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 5, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Cboe Global Markets CBOE as the Bull of the Day and Vipshop Holdings VIPS as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH, Hyatt Hotels Corp. H and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV.
NASDAQ
Better Buy: AGNC Investment or Annaly Capital?
Welcome news regarding elevated inflation is prompting signals that there may be a slowdown in the Federal Reserve's pace on interest rate hikes. With longer-term interest rates beginning to fall, mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs) are once again getting attention from the investment community. Mortgage REITs struggled over the past year as rising rates caused the value of their investment portfolios to decline, which translated into big declines in book value per share.
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
