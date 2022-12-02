Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.35, changing hands as low as $181.15 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
After Golden Cross, MannKind (MNKD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
After reaching an important support level, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MNKD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
JPST: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the JPST ETF (Symbol: JPST) where we have detected an approximate $190 inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 44,2,6,00,,000 to 44,6,4,00,,000). The chart below...
NASDAQ
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
CVR Energy Stock Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $31.92 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.43, changing hands as low as $20.97 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower ahead of RBI policy decision
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were tipped to open slightly lower on Wednesday, ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike, with traders waiting for details on the central bank's outlook in its fight against domestic inflation. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange SINC1 were...
NASDAQ
Is It Worth Investing in P&G (PG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Tuesday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: BX, SLRC
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Friday, Blackstone's Director, Ruth Porat, made a $1.67M buy of BX, purchasing...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
RSI Alert: Jack in the Box (JACK) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
NASDAQ
RSI Alert: EngageSmart (ESMT) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
TD SYNNEX (SNX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.63, changing hands as low as $97.21 per share. TD SYNNEX Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Is Mercedes Stock A Buy At $65?
Mercedes-Benz stock (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) has gained almost 20% over the last month, following a strong set of Q3 earnings and broader gains in global stock markets. Over the quarter, revenue rose almost 19% year-over-year to 37.7 billion euros (about $37.5 billion), as deliveries expanded after multiple quarters of supply chain and semiconductor supply-related issues. Mercedes-Benz car sales rose 38% year-over-year to 530,400 units, marking a sharp reversal from Q2 2022 when volumes dipped by about 6% year-over-year. Net profits also rose by about 35% to 4.0 billion euros, despite inflation-related pressures, partly due to a favorable model mix. Mercedes has been prioritizing the delivery of more premium vehicles and trims in recent quarters with its top-end luxury vehicles accounting for 15% of overall sales over the last quarter.
Comments / 0