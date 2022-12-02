Read full article on original website
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Kemper (KMPR) Divests Reserve National, Focuses on Key Areas
Kemper Corporation KMPR divested Reserve National Insurance Company and its subsidiaries to Medical Mutual of Ohio for $88 million in cash. The divesture will allow this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer to intensify its focus on its core capabilities. The transaction was announced on Aug 1, 2022. Based in Oklahoma...
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
First Week of April 2023 Options Trading For Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT)
Investors in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (Symbol: VGIT) saw new options begin trading this week, for the April 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 136 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the VGIT options chain for the new April 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
After Golden Cross, MannKind (MNKD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
After reaching an important support level, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MNKD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that...
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
February 2023 Options Now Available For Ares Management (ARES)
Investors in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 73 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARES options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Carnival Stock Was All Wet on Tuesday
A new critique from an analyst made for an uninspiring Tuesday on the market as far as Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock was concerned. As a result, the incumbent cruise line operator's share price submerged by almost 4% during the day, a notably steeper decline than the 1.4% suffered by the S&P 500 index.
VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.35, changing hands as low as $181.15 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Centene (CNC) Concludes Magellan Rx Divestment to Prime
Centene Corporation CNC announced that it concluded the Magellan Rx divestiture to Prime Therapeutics LLC. Centene received Magellan Rx while purchasing Magellan Health in January 2022. The divestment has been completed within the scheduled time. Despite Magellan Rx being equipped with cutting-edge capabilities, Centene decided to divest the business to...
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.43, changing hands as low as $20.97 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Daily Dividend Report: TJX,HIG,GEF,CNMD,DTM
The TJX Companies today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.295 per share payable March 2, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 9, 2023. The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly dividend...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPSM
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SPSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.62, changing hands as low as $38.58 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
Is Mercedes Stock A Buy At $65?
Mercedes-Benz stock (OTCMKTS: MBGAF) has gained almost 20% over the last month, following a strong set of Q3 earnings and broader gains in global stock markets. Over the quarter, revenue rose almost 19% year-over-year to 37.7 billion euros (about $37.5 billion), as deliveries expanded after multiple quarters of supply chain and semiconductor supply-related issues. Mercedes-Benz car sales rose 38% year-over-year to 530,400 units, marking a sharp reversal from Q2 2022 when volumes dipped by about 6% year-over-year. Net profits also rose by about 35% to 4.0 billion euros, despite inflation-related pressures, partly due to a favorable model mix. Mercedes has been prioritizing the delivery of more premium vehicles and trims in recent quarters with its top-end luxury vehicles accounting for 15% of overall sales over the last quarter.
