‘Los Espookys’ Canceled at HBO After 2 Seasons

“ Los Espookys ,” HBO ’s Spanish-language comedy series, has been canceled after two seasons at the network, IndieWire has confirmed.

Created by Julio Torres , Ana Fabrega, and Fred Armisen, “Los Espookys” focused on a group of aimless friends who turn their love of the horror genre into a business where they trick people into thinking the supernatural is real. All three co-creators starred in the series along with Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti as the Espookys. The show initially premiered in 2019, then went on a pandemic-induced, three-year hiatus before premiering its second season this past September.

“We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of ‘Los Espookys’ to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays,” HBO said in a statement. “We thank Julio, Ana and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”

Torres, best known for his work as a writer on “Saturday Night Live” from 2016 to 2019, currently has a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max. The comedian currently has two series in development at HBO: “Little Films,” which he will star in, and “Lucky,” a comedy series with Spike Einbinder about a trans non-binary Brooklyn misfit.

Since its premiere, “Los Espookys” has received critical acclaim for its writing and unique tone. IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers ranked the show’s second season No. 7 on our list of the best shows of 2022, writing that “‘Los Espookys’ worships at the altar of artistic ambition, and it more than earns our baffled appreciation of the very same.”

Aside from the main cast, Season 2 of the series also featured Einbinder, José Pablo Minor, River L. Ramirez, Giannina Fruttero, Carmen Gloria Bresky, Eudora Peterson, Greta Titelman, Sam Taggart, Kim Petras, Isabella Rosellini, and Yalitza Aparicio. Armisen, Fabrega, and Torres executive produced the series with Alice Mathias and Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer of Broadway Video. Nate Young co-executive produced and Sharon Lopez and Andy Garland produced. Along with Broadway Video, Antigravico and Fabula served as the production companies on the series.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news that “Los Espookys” was canceled.