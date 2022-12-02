Read full article on original website
wmmr.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
