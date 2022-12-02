ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Local hospitals recognized by U.S. News as 'Best Hospitals for Maternity Care'

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation. U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Fewer than 300 hospitals received a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

From gifts to groceries, NKU economist shares tips for saving money while shopping

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY (WKRC)-- Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but it is not too late to find deals on holiday gifts. Northern Kentucky University economist in the Haile College of Business Janet Harrah says it is so easy to go out shopping without a list and just start spending, and then you get home and realize you spent twice as much as you planned to spend.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
WKRC

Residents receive legal advice due to poor conditions at apartment complex

HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The trouble at a local apartment complex continues and tenants are seeking legal help. Residents are working with city and state leaders. Cincinnati's Assistant City Manager and state senator Cecil Thomas met Monday night with tenants of the Williamsburg Apartments. Many brought folders full of receipts...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local couple who recently celebrated 79th anniversary died within 24 hours of each other

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There was a special sign near and dear to Hubert Malicote’s heart. ‘Home is where your honey is.’. His honey was June Malicote. “You hear the term, one in a million a lot. And that usually comes with quite a bit of hyperbole. With grandma and grandpa, one in a million doesn't even quite do it justice when you really think about it individually. And as a couple collectively,” said grandson Brent Malicote.
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Metro reveals schedule changes

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Metro has launched Phase Two of its ‘Reinventing Metro’ plan and that means changes for riders. The service improvements and schedule adjustments will affect 14 different routes. This includes the elimination of Route 15 and a new Route 5. Route 5 will connect the...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

New and eliminated routes part of phase 2 of Reinventing Metro Plan

(WKRC) – Metro has launched phase two of its Reinventing Metro plan and that means changes for riders. The service improvements and schedule adjustments will affect 14 different routes. This includes the elimination of Route 15 and a new Route 5. Route 5 will connect the Oakley Transit Center...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Great Parks offering dropoff locations to recycle old, broken holiday lights

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're starting to pull out your holiday lights and realize they don't work, there's a place where you can recycle them. Great Parks of Hamilton County is already offering dropoff points at many local parks, including the Farbach Werner Nature Preserve in Colerain Township, Sharon Woods in Sharonville and Winton Woods in Springfield Township. Both LED and traditional bulbs are accepted.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Metro launches Phase 2 of reinvention plan Sunday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro is launching Phase 2 of its "Reinventing Metro" plan Sunday. That means you'll see some scheduling changes and two new routes. Check your schedules before heading out because many routes have new pickup times, including new 24-hour service in three different neighborhoods. There are also new...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy