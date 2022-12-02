Read full article on original website
FDA push to make OTC versions of life-saving drug naloxone as fentanyl deaths rise
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FDA wants to expand access to the life-saving drug naloxone to help battle the opioid crisis. The new push would make it available over the counter like Tylenol or Advil. Naloxone, most of us know it as Narcan, has been available without a prescription for a...
Local hospitals recognized by U.S. News as 'Best Hospitals for Maternity Care'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation. U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Fewer than 300 hospitals received a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.
From gifts to groceries, NKU economist shares tips for saving money while shopping
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY (WKRC)-- Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but it is not too late to find deals on holiday gifts. Northern Kentucky University economist in the Haile College of Business Janet Harrah says it is so easy to go out shopping without a list and just start spending, and then you get home and realize you spent twice as much as you planned to spend.
Local astronomer releases '1,000 Facts About Space' for National Geographic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mysteries of space has captured the imagination for centuries. And you can inspire the young space lovers in your life with a new book about science in space written by local astronomer Dean Regas. He talks about how this book came about. The book is available...
Reading gifts (and one game) for people on your Christmas list
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can give the gift of reading this year, and support a local favorite. Aubrey Bullar from Joseph-Beth Booksellers shares some of her gift recommendations for just about anyone on your Christmas list.
Residents receive legal advice due to poor conditions at apartment complex
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The trouble at a local apartment complex continues and tenants are seeking legal help. Residents are working with city and state leaders. Cincinnati's Assistant City Manager and state senator Cecil Thomas met Monday night with tenants of the Williamsburg Apartments. Many brought folders full of receipts...
Local couple who recently celebrated 79th anniversary died within 24 hours of each other
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There was a special sign near and dear to Hubert Malicote’s heart. ‘Home is where your honey is.’. His honey was June Malicote. “You hear the term, one in a million a lot. And that usually comes with quite a bit of hyperbole. With grandma and grandpa, one in a million doesn't even quite do it justice when you really think about it individually. And as a couple collectively,” said grandson Brent Malicote.
Treat someone to Cincinnati Magazine's 'Celebrate Cincinnati Box'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This could be the perfect gift for the die-hard Cincinnatian in your life. Cincinnati Magazine's "Celebrate Cincinnati Box" is just a small taste of all the best things in the Tri-State. Cecilia Rose from Cincinnati Magazine shows us what's inside.
Attack-ready: Protectors of local power grid say they are vigilant and prepared
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Law enforcement is scratching its head, knowing an attack on a power substation in North Carolina was a deliberate act but not knowing a motive. Tens of thousands of people were still in the dark after someone opened fire on part of the Duke Energy power grid.
Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
Metro reveals schedule changes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Metro has launched Phase Two of its ‘Reinventing Metro’ plan and that means changes for riders. The service improvements and schedule adjustments will affect 14 different routes. This includes the elimination of Route 15 and a new Route 5. Route 5 will connect the...
Local 12 to air documentary on possible sainthood for Cincinnati Sister of Charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Confronting outlaws and injustice, educating children, and caring for the sick are all part of the life story of a local Sister of Charity who is now being considered for sainthood. Local 12 will air an hour-long documentary on the life and legacy of Sister Blandina Segale....
'I don't feel safe': More complaints about conditions at Roselawn apartments
Complaints continue to mount against a Roselawn apartment landlord as residents become fed up with living conditions in the building
Local high school students surprised with new equipment, renovated weight room
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Any coach says that the path to success on the playing field starts in the weight room. "The weight room is where you put the work in,” said Aiken High School Athletic Director Paul Brownfield. "You hit a ceiling if you're not putting in the work, pretty fast."
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
Great Parks offering dropoff locations to recycle old, broken holiday lights
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're starting to pull out your holiday lights and realize they don't work, there's a place where you can recycle them. Great Parks of Hamilton County is already offering dropoff points at many local parks, including the Farbach Werner Nature Preserve in Colerain Township, Sharon Woods in Sharonville and Winton Woods in Springfield Township. Both LED and traditional bulbs are accepted.
Toddler found foaming at the mouth after mom ties blanket around his neck: Sheriff’s office
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father had to pry his young son away from his wife after she allegedly wrapped a blanket around the child’s neck, making it difficult to breathe. Amy Dick, 38, was holding her 1-year-old son early Monday inside her 4th Avenue home when she...
Metro launches Phase 2 of reinvention plan Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro is launching Phase 2 of its "Reinventing Metro" plan Sunday. That means you'll see some scheduling changes and two new routes. Check your schedules before heading out because many routes have new pickup times, including new 24-hour service in three different neighborhoods. There are also new...
