WKRC
Gym catering to kids with special needs to open in Northern Kentucky
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - A new place is coming to Northern Kentucky that will let kids with special needs play safely. The We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym will open on December 10 with a celebration. The gym allows kids with autism and special needs, along with neurotypical children, to...
WKRC
Reading gifts (and one game) for people on your Christmas list
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can give the gift of reading this year, and support a local favorite. Aubrey Bullar from Joseph-Beth Booksellers shares some of her gift recommendations for just about anyone on your Christmas list.
WKRC
Local 12 to air documentary on possible sainthood for Cincinnati Sister of Charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Confronting outlaws and injustice, educating children, and caring for the sick are all part of the life story of a local Sister of Charity who is now being considered for sainthood. Local 12 will air an hour-long documentary on the life and legacy of Sister Blandina Segale....
WKRC
Treat someone to Cincinnati Magazine's 'Celebrate Cincinnati Box'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This could be the perfect gift for the die-hard Cincinnatian in your life. Cincinnati Magazine's "Celebrate Cincinnati Box" is just a small taste of all the best things in the Tri-State. Cecilia Rose from Cincinnati Magazine shows us what's inside.
WKRC
Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
WKRC
Jim Scott asks people to donate or volunteer for Red Kettle campaign
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the season of giving, so why not join one of the most popular fundraising campaigns in history? The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign kicks off on Dec. 6 and Jim Scott encourages everyone to donate or volunteer.
WKRC
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of downtown Cincinnati
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Parts of downtown Cincinnati are under a boil water advisory Tuesday. It comes after a water main break on Central Parkway in Over-The-Rhine. The city says the advisory runs from the I-75 corridor up to I-74 and south to Mehring Way and River Road. It also...
WKRC
Mason girl wins contest to design special adaptive clothing
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Mason first-grade student won a national competition to have her own designs featured on a clothing line. Josephine Sloan can add winner of a national design contest to her list of achievements. "She's been hiking, she's been water skiing, she's been rock climbing. We just...
WKRC
Former Tri-State motels among 2,277 blighted properties to be demolished in Ohio
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of blighted Tri-State properties will be demolished under a plan by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Two of them are problem motels that closed years ago. As part of the Ohio building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, 2,277 properties will be demolished across the state. Among them...
WKRC
Local couple who recently celebrated 79th anniversary died within 24 hours of each other
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There was a special sign near and dear to Hubert Malicote’s heart. ‘Home is where your honey is.’. His honey was June Malicote. “You hear the term, one in a million a lot. And that usually comes with quite a bit of hyperbole. With grandma and grandpa, one in a million doesn't even quite do it justice when you really think about it individually. And as a couple collectively,” said grandson Brent Malicote.
WKRC
Great Parks offering dropoff locations to recycle old, broken holiday lights
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you're starting to pull out your holiday lights and realize they don't work, there's a place where you can recycle them. Great Parks of Hamilton County is already offering dropoff points at many local parks, including the Farbach Werner Nature Preserve in Colerain Township, Sharon Woods in Sharonville and Winton Woods in Springfield Township. Both LED and traditional bulbs are accepted.
WKRC
Bengals team with Freestore Food Bank to hand out meals to those in need
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Some of the Bengals took a break from preparing for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to help out our neighbors. Members of the team pitched to help the Freestore Food Bank pass out meals at Paycor Headquarters in Norwood Tuesday afternoon. The drive-thru event...
WKRC
Suit: Local tech founder bilked company funds for $1.7M Hyde Park home
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati venture capital firm is suing the founder of a promising local tech startup alleging the company’s leader pocketed millions in funding for his own personal use. An investigation into the allegations also has been referred to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, court documents state.
WKRC
Playhouse in the Park celebrates 'A Christmas Carol' even though there's no play for 2022
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a Christmas celebration even Scrooge couldn't resist. This year, the Playhouse in the Park is not able to put on its production of "A Christmas Carol". But you can party it up Dickens-style with two of the characters. Ryan J. Poole and Kate Mock Elliot are the actors and hosts of Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig's Holiday Party and Daunielle Rasmussen, Playhouse director of artistic and community engagement, talks about this twist on a holiday favorite.
WKRC
Local high school students surprised with new equipment, renovated weight room
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Any coach says that the path to success on the playing field starts in the weight room. "The weight room is where you put the work in,” said Aiken High School Athletic Director Paul Brownfield. "You hit a ceiling if you're not putting in the work, pretty fast."
WKRC
Metro launches Phase 2 of reinvention plan Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Metro is launching Phase 2 of its "Reinventing Metro" plan Sunday. That means you'll see some scheduling changes and two new routes. Check your schedules before heading out because many routes have new pickup times, including new 24-hour service in three different neighborhoods. There are also new...
WKRC
Local astronomer releases '1,000 Facts About Space' for National Geographic
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mysteries of space has captured the imagination for centuries. And you can inspire the young space lovers in your life with a new book about science in space written by local astronomer Dean Regas. He talks about how this book came about. The book is available...
WKRC
Metro reveals schedule changes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Metro has launched Phase Two of its ‘Reinventing Metro’ plan and that means changes for riders. The service improvements and schedule adjustments will affect 14 different routes. This includes the elimination of Route 15 and a new Route 5. Route 5 will connect the...
WKRC
Bowling alley demolished to make way for $75 million development
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The demolition of a longtime bowling alley in Blue Ash is finishing up to make way for a mixed-use project that’s expected to transform the Cincinnati suburb’s downtown. Ringo Lanes, which was purchased by developer Ray Schneider, began demolition about three weeks ago,...
WKRC
Local hospitals recognized by U.S. News as 'Best Hospitals for Maternity Care'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday released its 2022-23 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care evaluation. U.S. News evaluated nearly 650 hospitals that provide labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis. Fewer than 300 hospitals received a High Performing designation, which is the highest award a hospital can earn in maternity care.
