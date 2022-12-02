ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for 8-year-old after losing mother

By Fernanda Hernandez
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBHJd_0jVb95Ns00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUSyO_0jVb95Ns00

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 988.

This website uses cookies

Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman allegedly stabs door with kitchen knife while searching for ex-boyfriend; assaulted police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene. According to witnesses, Starks went […]
MONROE, LA
Aabha Gopan

Woman who married step-brother reveals that her mom encouraged her to ‘follow her heart’

Woman who married her step-brother was encouraged to follow her heart by her mother when she was in doubt about pursuing the relationship. Matilda Eriksson, 23 years old, says that she never considered marrying till she met Samuli, 27 years old, who is also her step-brother. The pair met on her mother’s 50th birthday and were instantly attracted to each other. But their parents married in 2019, making them step-siblings, due to which they hesitated to pursue each other fearing the relationship would be illegal.
Journalism

Mum of four creates controversy by revealing she allows her children to use swear words

A mother of four has sparked a discussion after admitting that she allows her children to curse. The TikTok user released a video in which she claimed that if her children curse, she will 'not correct them.' Casara, who goes by the handle @casaranjuan on the social media app, stated that she had a "very open and honest connection" with her children, according toTosBos.
Gillian Sisley

Man Who Left Wife for ‘Free-Spirited’ Co-Worker Changes Mind, Wants to Return Home

There's nothing straightforward about navigating a marriage over the decades, and ensuring that both parties are equally investing in the growth of their relationship. A commitment as strong as a marriage takes an immense amount of willingness to be flexible and grow together. With that said, not everyone believes in this mentality, and may stray in their marriage, which can cause emotional wounds that cannot be overcome.
crete

A woman allegedly taken for her organs after courtship gone bad

Dating can be scary. Whether it’s a traditional blind date set-up, meeting someone in a bar, or chatting with a potential significant other online, anything can happen. With the invention of the internet, online dating platforms were created to give people an opportunity to meet others that they likely would not have met otherwise. And while online dating has led to thousands of healthy, happy relationships, it doesn’t always lead to a happy ending.
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy